NFL Power Rankings After Week 7: Steelers just keep winning, as usual under Mike Tomlin

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

For Mike Tomlin, the easy decision would have been sticking with Justin Fields. The Pittsburgh Steelers were 4-2. Most coaches mindlessly stick with the status quo when they're winning games.

But by now we should understand, Tomlin is a pretty good coach for a reason.

Tomlin went to Russell Wilson, and Wilson played well while the Steelers set season highs in yards and points against an allegedly talented New York Jets defense. They're 5-2 and while that's a surprise, the foundation for the Steelers is solid as always. The Steelers still have to battle a tough remaining schedule, though that looks a bit easier now with the Cleveland Browns falling apart. We should just assume that Tomlin will hit the right buttons and the Steelers aren't going anywhere this season. That shouldn't be a surprise by now.

Here are the power rankings going into Week 8 of the NFL season:

