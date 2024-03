NFL minicamps, OTAs and workout dates: When is your team holding them?

NFL: JUN 13 New England Patriots Minicamp FOXBOROUGH, MA - JUNE 13: New England Patriots running back Pierre Strong Jr. (35) runs the speed bumps during New England Patriots Minicamp on June 13, 2023, at the Patriots Practice Facility at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With free agency quieting down and the NFL Draft still weeks away, let's turn our attention toward offseason workout programs, which include minicamps and organized team activities (OTAs).

Here's when you can see your team and its players on the field this spring.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

OTAs: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-30, June 3-4, June 6

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

Miami Dolphins

OTAs: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31

Mandatory minicamps: June 4-6

New England Patriots

Voluntary minicamp: April 23-24

OTAs: May 20-21, May 23, May 29-31, June 3-4, June 6-7

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

New York Jets

OTAs: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-4, June 6-7

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

OTAs: May 20, May 22-23, May 28, May 30-31, June 3-4, June 6-7

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

Cincinnati Bengals

OTAs: May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

Cleveland Browns

OTAs: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

Pittsburgh Steelers

OTAs: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

AFC South

Houston Texans

OTAs: May 20-21, May 23, May 29-31, June 3-4, June 6

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

Indianapolis Colts

OTAs: May 21-23, May 29-31

Mandatory minicamp: June 4-6

Jacksonville Jaguars

OTAs: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-6

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

Tennessee Titans

Voluntary minicamp: April 22-24

OTAs: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 10-13

Mandatory minicamp: June 4-6

AFC West

Denver Broncos

OTAs: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

Kansas City Chiefs

OTAs: May 20-22, May 28-30, June 4-7

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

Las Vegas Raiders

OTAs: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-6

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

Los Angeles Chargers

Voluntary minicamp: April 22-24

OTAs: May 20-21, May 23, May 29-31, June 4-7

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

OTAs: May 21-23, May 29-31

Mandatory minicamp: June 4-6

New York Giants

OTAs: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-4, June 6-7

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

Philadelphia Eagles

OTAs: May 20, May 22-23, May 28, May 30-31

Mandatory minicamp: June 4-6

Washington Commanders

Voluntary minicamp: April 22-24

OTAs: May 14-15, May 17, May 21-22, May 24, June 4-5, June 7

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

NFC North

Chicago Bears

OTAs: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31

Mandatory minicamp: June 4-6

Detroit Lions

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 29-31, June 10-12

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

Green Bay Packers

OTs: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-4, June 6

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

Minnesota Vikings

OTAs: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 10-13

Mandatory minicamp: June 4-6

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Voluntary minicamp: April 22-24

OTAs: May 13-14, May 16, May 20-21, May 23, June 3-4, June 6

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

Carolina Panthers

Voluntary minicamp: April 23-25

OTAs: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-4, June 6

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

New Orleans Saints

OTAs: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

OTAs: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 4-6

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

OTAs: May 20-22, May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

Los Angeles Rams

OTAs: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-6

Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12

San Francisco 49ers

OTAs: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31

Mandatory minicamp: June 4-6

Seattle Seahawks

Voluntary minicamp: April 22-24

OTAs: May 20, May 22-23, May 28, May 30-31, June 3-4, June 6-7

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13