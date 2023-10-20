NFL injury tracker Week 7: Fields 'doubtful' for Bears, Garoppolo out for Raiders

Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season kicked off with the Jacksonville Jaguars topping the New Orleans Saints 31-24 on "Thursday Night Football."
Trevor Lawrence did play after being questionable all week with a knee injury. He delivered by going 20-for-29 with 204 passing yards and one touchdown night as the Jaguars improved to 5-2 in the AFC South.
One quarterback who will reportedly not play Sunday is Jimmy Garoppolo of the Las Vegas Raiders. Jimmy G suffered a back injury during their Week 6 win over the New England Patriots, meaning Aidan O'Connell or Brian Hoyer will be under center when they face the Chicago Bears.
Speaking of the Bears, they may not have Justin Fields at quarterback after he dislocated his thumb against the Minnesota Vikings. There is a chance he could play, but one thing is for sure, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, surgery will not be needed.
"The key to when he can get back on the field is when he is able to grip the football, moderately important for a quarterback," Rapoport reported.
The rest of the late game NFL Week 7 injury list is below.
Lions
RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring): limited
TE Sam LaPorta (calf): limited
RB Craig Reynolds (hamstring/toe): limited
RB David Montgomery (rib): did not practice
DB Brian Branch (ankle): limited
Ravens
S Marcus Williams (hamstring): did not practice
CB Ronald Darby (illness): did not practice
Raiders
QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back): did not practice
DE Maxx Crosby (knee/thumb): limited
CB Nate Hobbs (ankle): did not practice
CB Tyler Hall (ankle): limited
Bears
QB Justin Fields (thumb): did not practice
OL Nate Davis (ankle): did not practice
RB Roschon Johnson (concussion): did not practice
DB Terrell Smith (illness): did not practice
DB Eddie Jackson (foot): did not practice
Browns
QB DeShaun Watson (shoulder): limited
G Joe Bitonio (knee): did not practice
RB Kareem Hunt (thigh): limited
Greg Newsome II (hamstring): limited
LB Anthony Walker Jr. (concussion): limited
Colts
WR Alec Pierce (shoulder): limited
QB Anthony Richardson (shoulder): out
TE Kylen Granson (concussion): did not practice
Bills
RB Damien Harris (neck): did not practice
CB Kaiir Elam (ankle): limited
DB Cam Lewis (shoulder): limited
DT Ed Oliver (toe): did not practice
Patriots
S Kyle Dugger (foot): limited
DL Trey Flowers (foot): limited
DB Jack Jones (hamstring): limited
DB Jabrill Peppers (knee): limited
OT Trent Brown (chest): limited
WR Demario Douglas (concussion): limited
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion): limited
TE Hunter Henry (ankle): did not practice
OL Riley Reiff (knee): did not practice
LB Josh Uche (knee/foot): did not practice
DL Keion White (concussion): did not practice
Commanders
DT Jonathan Allen (knee): limited
CB Kendall Fuller (knee): did not practice
Giants
QB Daniel Jones (neck): limited
RB Saquon Barkley (ankle): limited
DB Adoree' Jackson (neck): limited
K Graham Gano (knee): limited
OL Evan Neal (ankle): limited
OL Shane Lemieux (rib): out
OL Matt Peart (shoulder): did not practice
OL John Michael Schmitz (shoulder): did not practice
OL Andrew Thomas (hamstring): did not practice
Falcons
No injuries reported
Buccaneers
DT Vita Vea (foot): did not practice
Steelers
LB Nick Herbig (quad): limited
TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring): limited
LB T.J. Watt (heel): did not practice
Rams
RB Kyren Williams (ankle): did not practice
OT Joe Noteboom (groin): limited
LB Ernest Jones (knee): limited
DT Larrell Murchison (knee): did not practice
WR Ben Skowreonek (Achilles): limited
Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray (knee): limited
S Jalen Thompson (hamstring): did not practice
S Budda Baker (hamstring): limited
WR Zach Pascal (neck): did not practice
CB Antonion Hamilton (groin): did not practice
OL Elijah Wilkinson (neck): did not practic
Seahawks
WR DK Metcalf (ribs/hips): did not practice
WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring): limited
LT Charles Cross (ankle): limited
C Evan Brown (hip): did not practice
RB Zach Charbonnet (hamstring): did not practice
Packers
RB Aaron Jones (hamstring): limited
LB Quay Walker (knee): limited
S Darnell Savage (calf): limited
CB Eric Stokes (foot): limited
CB Jaire Alexander (back): limited
LB De'Vondre Campbell (ankle): did not practice
Broncos
TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring): did not practice
S Justin Simmons (hip): limited
Chargers
LB Joey Bosa (toe): limited
DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee): limited)
LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring): did not practice
S Derwin James (ankle): limited
Chiefs
WR Justin Watson (elbow): did not practice
Dolphins
CB Xavien Howard (groin): limited
FB Alec Ingold (foot): limited
OL Connor Williams (groin): did not practice
CB Jalen Ramsay (knee): limited
Eagles
OT Lane Johnson (ankle): limited
WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring): limited
DT Jalen Carter (ankle): limited
TE Dallas Goedert (groin): limited
S Reed Blankenship (ribs): did not practice
CB Bradley Roby (shoulder): did not practice
49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique): did not practice
LB Dre Greenlawn (hamstring): did not practice
WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder): did not practice
LT Trent Williams (ankle): did not practice
Vikings
G Ezra Cleveland (foot): did not practice
CB Akayleb Evans (oblique): limited
Pat Jones II (shoulder): limited