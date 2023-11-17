NFL injury tracker Week 11: Justin Fields, Matthew Stafford to return; Keenan Allen to play through AC joint sprain

SPORTS-FBN-BEARS-FIELDS-TB Injured Bears quarterback Justin Fields has a laugh on the field as players warm up for a game against the Panthers on Nov. 9, 2023, at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) (Chicago Tribune/TNS)

The Baltimore Ravens improved to 8-3 and dropped the Cincinnati Bengals to 5-5 after a 34-20 win during "Thursday Night Football" to kick off Week 11 in the NFL.

There were two big pieces of injuries news to come out of that game. First, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is likely done for the season with an ankle injury. The Bengals are hoping for the best after Joe Burrow had to leave the game with a wrist injury in the second quarter. (The NFL is investigating why Burrow was not on the pre-game injury report.)

Heading into Sunday, we know that the Cleveland Browns will turn back to Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback against the Pittsburgh Steelers after the news that Deshaun Watson's season is over with a fracture in his throwing shoulder.

Thompson-Robinson's first NFL start came October 1 against the Ravens, a 28-3 defeat where he went 19-for-36 with 121 passing yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions.

"I know what to expect now," Thompson-Robinson said Thursday. "I'm not stepping out there for the first time — not going out there wide-eyed anymore."

The Browns are working out Joe Flacco on Friday as they look to add to their quarterback room.

Justin Fields (thumb) is expected to start for the Chicago Bears after missing four games when they face the Detroit Lions.

“It’s not 100 percent, but it feels good. There’s still a little bit of healing left, but it’s stable,” Fields said.

In other thumb injury news, Matthew Stafford went through a full practice on Thursday and is expected to start against the Seattle Seahawks. He injured it on October 29 against the Dallas Cowboys, but thanks to their bye week only missed one game.

Keenan Allen, meanwhile, will play for the Los Angeles Chargers when they take on the Green Bay Packers, but he will suit up while dealing with an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. The 31-year-old wide receiver suffered the injury during a tackle in the fourth quarter of their Week 10 loss to the Lions.

Here is the rest of the Week 11 NFL injury report.

COWBOYS

No injuries reported

PANTHERS

G Austin Corbett (calf): limited

OLB Marquis Haynes Sr. (back): limited

CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring): limited

WR Laviska Shenault (ankle): limited

TE Ian Thomas (calf): limited

S Xavier Woods (thigh): limited

CB CJ Henderson (concussion): DNP

TE Stephen Sullivan (shoulder): DNP

TE Hayden Hurst (concussion): DNP

STEELERS

DT Cam Heyward (groin): limited

S Keanu Neal (ribs): DNP

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring): DNP

DT Montravius Adams (ankle): DNP

BROWNS

WR David Bell (knee): limited

S Grant Delpit (shoulder): limited

T Dawand Jones (knee): limited

TE David Njoku (knee): limited

DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (groin): limited

S Juan Thornhill (calf): DNP

WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion): DNP

BEARS

RB D'onta Foreman (ankle): limited

LB Noah Sewell (knee): limited

LB Tremaine Edmunds (knee): DNP

LIONS

OL Jonah Jackson (ankle/wrist): DNP

C Frank Ragnow (toe/back/rest): DNP

DT Isaiah Buggs (illness): DNP

CHARGERS

WR Keenan Allen (shoulder): limited

DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee): limited

TE Donald Parham Jr. (hip): limited

S JT Woods (illness): limited

TE Gerald Everett (chest): DNP

PACKERS

CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder): limited

DL Kenny Clark (shoulder): limited

G Elgton Jenkins (knee): limited

RB Aaron Jones (hamstring): limited

LB Quay Walker (groin): limited

WR Christian Watson (shoulder): limited

S Rudy Ford (biceps): DNP

CARDINALS

OL Trystan Colon (calf): limited

RB Emari Demercado (toe): limited

OL D.J. Humphries (ankle): limited

LB Jesse Luketa (ankle): limited

DL Kevin Strong (knee): limited

LB Ekeziel Turner (hamstring): limited

S Joey Blount (knee): DNP

DL Jonathan Ledbetter (shoulder): DNP

WR Zach Pascal (hamstring): DNP

TEXANS

TE Brevin Jordan (foot): limited

S Grayland Arnold (calf): limited

WR Nico Collins (calf): limited

T George Fant (hip): limited

WR Noah Brown (knee): DNP

LB Jake Hansen (hamstring/hand): DNP

RB Dameon Pierce (ankle): DNP

LB Henry To'oto'o (concussion): DNP

S Jimmie Ward (hamstring): DNP

TITANS

G Daniel Brunskill (ankle): limited

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb): limited

LB Luke Gifford (thumb): limited

WR Treylon Burks (concussion): DNP

T Andre Dillard (concussion): DNP

CB Anthony Kendall (hamstring): DNP

JAGUARS

OL Anton Harrison (back): limited

WR Zay Jones (knee): limited

DL Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle): limited

WR Parker Washington (knee): limited

WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder/ribs): DNP

CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring): DNP

RAIDERS

DE Maxx Crosby (knee): limited

T Kolton Miller (shoulder): limited

G Dylan Parham (calf): limited

CB Marcus Peters (knee): limited

CB Amik Robertson (concussion): limited

S Roderic Teamer (hamstring): limited

G Greg Van Roten (biceps/quad/triceps): limited

DOLPHINS

WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring): limited

FB Alec Ingold (foot): limited

TE Durham Smythe (ankle): limited

RB De'Von Achane (knee): limited

T Terron Armstead (knee): limited

RB Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee): limited

WR Chase Claypool (knee): DNP

OL Rob Hunt (hamstring): DNP

OL Rob Jones (knee): DNP

GIANTS

WR Jaylin Hyatt (concussion): limited

LB Bobby Okereke (hip): limited

LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (concussion): limited

CB Deonte Banks (ankle): limited

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle): limited

CB Cor'Dale Flott (shoulder): limited

WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee): limited

T Andrew Thomas (knee): limited

LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle): limited

CB Adoree' Jackson (concussion): DNP

T Evan Neal (ankle): DNP

COMMANDERS

WR Curtis Samuel (toe): limited

FB Alex Armah (hamstring): DNP

RB Antonio Gibson (toe): DNP

DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring): DNP

BUCCANEERS

T Luke Goedeke (foot): limited

LB Devin White (foot): limited

S Ryan Neal (thumb): DNP

49ERS

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle): limited

T Colton McKivitz (ankle/knee): limited

G Aaron Banks (toe): DNP

G Nick Zakelj (biceps): DNP

JETS

OL Mekhi Becton (knee): limited

DL Will McDonald IV (ankle): limited

WR Garrett Wilson (elbow): limited

LB Sam Eguavoen (hip: DNP

LB Chazz Surratt (ankle): DNP

OL Billy Turner (finger): DNP

BILLS

CB Christian Benford (hamstring): limited

S Micah Hyde (neck): limited

DB Cam Lewis (shoulder): limited

DT Jordan Phillips (knee): limited

WR Trent Sherfield (ankle): limited

LB Dorian Williams (knee): limited

SEAHAWKS

TE Colby Parkinson (biceps): limited

T Abraham Lucas (knee): limited

WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring): DNP

WR Dareke Young (abdomen): DNP

RAMS

OT Rob Havenstein (calf): limited

DB Cobie Durant (shoulder): limited

DT Larrell Murchison (knee): limited

VIKINGS

LB Brian Asamoah (ankle): limited

TE T.J. Hockenson (ribs): limited

WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring): limited

RB Alexander Mattison (concussion): limited

QB Nick Mullens (back): limited

CB Akayleb Evans (calf): DNP

BRONCOS

WR Jerry Jeudy (hip): limited

S P.J. Locke (ankle): DNP

G Ben Powers (foot): DNP

EAGLES

S Justin Evans (knee): limited

TE Dallas Goedert (forearm): DNP

CHIEFS

No injuries reported.