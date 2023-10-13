NFL inactives tracker Week 6: Browns likely without Watson again; Ekeler expected to return for Chargers

FILE- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland. Watson is not practicing again as he continues to be slowed by an injured right shoulder, leaving his status for Sunday's game against unbeaten San Francisco in question. Watson, who sat out Cleveland's game on Oct. 1, is dealing with a bruised rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File) (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season began with the Kansas City Chiefs winning their 16th straight game over the Denver Broncos with a 19-8 victory during "Thursday Night Football."

Moving on to Sunday, there are a few notable players who will likely be out this week, like Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. If Watson can't go it sounds like P.J. Walker will get the call against the San Francisco 49ers.

The New York Giants visit the Buffalo Bills for "Sunday Night Football" and might be without Daniel Jones, who suffered a neck injury last week against the Miami Dolphins. Tyrod Taylor would go under center should Jones be ruled out.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is expected to return for their Monday night meeting with the Dallas Cowboys. Ekeler has not played since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1.

"I think it's safe to say that AE30 is going to be out there on the field," he said on his weekly "Ekeler's Edge" podcast on the "Yahoo Football Fantasy Show" feed.

The rest of the NFL Week 6 inactives are below.

Ravens

S Geno Stone (hamstring): limited

LB Odafe Oweh (ankle): DNP

Titans

WR Treylon Burks (knee): out

LB Luke Gifford (hamstring): out

DB Elijah Molden (hamstring): out

DT Jeffrey Simmons (shoulder): limited

DL Denico Autry (finger): limited

S Amani Hooker (finger): limited

Panthers

RB Miles Sanders (shoulder): limited

DE Derrick Brown (knee, ankle): limited

LB Brian Burns (ankle): limited

LB Chandler Zavala (neck): DNP

Dolphins

LB Jaelan Phillips (oblique): limited

RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (ribs, finger): limited

Commanders

CB Christian Holmes (hamstring): DNP

Falcons

RT Kaleb McGary (knee): limited

Vikings

WR Jordan Addison (knee): limited

CB Akayleb Evans (knee): limited

Bears

WR Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring): limited

RB Khalil Herbert (ankle): DNP

CB Kyler Gordon (hand): limited

S Eddie Jackson (foot): limited

RB Roschon Johnson (concussion): DNP

TE Cole Kmet (hamstring): limited

49ers

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee): limited

G Aaron Banks (shoulder): limited

Browns

QB DeShaun Watson (shoulder): out

G Joel Bitonio (knee): DNP

DE Myles Garrett (foot): DNP

WR David Njoku (face, hand): DNP

C Ethan Pocic (chest, knee, foot): limited

Saints

DE Cam Jordan (back): limited

TE Juwan Johnson (calf): DNP

Texans

WR Tank Dell (concussion): DNP

OT Laremy Tunsil (knee): DNP

WR Robert Woods (ribs): limited

Colts

QB Anthony Richardson (shoulder): out

TE Mo Alie-Cox (concussion): limited

T Braden Smith (foot, wrist): limited

Jaguars

WR Zay Jones (knee): DNP

T Walker Little (knee): DNP

Seahawks

S Jamal Adams (concussion): limited

WR DK Metcalf (ribs): DNP

LB Jordyn Brooks (knee): DNP

G Damien Lewis (ankle): DNP

CB Coby Bryant (toe): DNP

Bengals

CB Chidobe Awuzie (back): limited

WR Tee Higgins (ribs): limited

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee): DNP

DE Myles Murphy (personal): DNP

Patriots

LB Matthew Judon (elbow): out

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion): DNP

WR Demario Douglas (concussion): DNP

LB Josh Uche (knee): limited

DE Trey Flowers (foot): limited

T Trent Brown (chest): limited

S Christian Gonzalez (shoulder): out

WR Tyquan Thornton (shoulder): limited

Raiders

WR Davante Adams (shoulder): limited

CB Nate Hobbs (ankle): DNP

DE Maxx Crosby (knee): limited

CB Jkorian Bennett (shoulder) limited

WR Tre Tucker (knee): limited

Cardinals

WR Marquise Brown (illness): limited

TE Elijah Higgins (illness): DNP

S Jalen Thompson (hamstring): DNP

RB Keaontay Ingram (neck): limited

DL Jonathan Ledbetter (finger): limited

CB Garrett Williams (knee): limited

Rams

G Kevin Dotson (ankle): limited

LB Ernest Jones (knee): DNP

DT Larrell Murchinson (knee): DNP

OL Joe Noteboom (groin): DNP

LB Christian Rozeboo (thigh): limited

WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles): limited

Lions

RB Zonovan Knight (shoulder): out

TE Sam LaPorta (calf): DNP

RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring): DNP

S Brian Branch (ankle): DNP

Buccaneers

WR Mike Evans (hamstring): limted

LB Shaquil Barrett (illness): DNP

Eagles

CB Darius Slay (triceps): DNP

S Sydney Brown (hamstring): limited

LB Nakobe Dean (foot): limited

TE Jack Stoll (shouler): limited

DT Jalen Carter (ankle): DNP

Jets

CB Brandin Echols (hamstring): DNP

CB Justin Hardee (hamstring): DNP

CB D.J. Reed (concussion): limited

T Mekhi Becton (knee): limited

T Alijah Vera-Tucker (Achilles): out

Giants

QB Daniel Jones (neck): DNP

WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee): DNP

T Andrew Thomas (hamstring): DNP

TE Darren Waller (groin): DNP

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle): limited

RB Gary Brightwell (ankle): DNP

OL Matt Peart (shoulder): DNP

OL John Michael Schmitz (shoulder): DNP

Bills

CB Dane Jackson (foot): DNP

DE Greg Rousseau (foot): limited

T Dion Dawkins (personal): DNP

TE Dalton Kincaid (wrist): limited

TE Dawson Knox (wrist): limited

Cowboys

TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle): out

LB Damone Clark (shoulder): limited

DT Neville Gallimore (knee): limited

CB C.J. Goodwin (pectoral): DNP

RB Tony Pollard (shoulder): limited

WR KaVontae Turpin (ankle): DNP

LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck, concussion): DNP

Chargers

LB Joey Bosa (ankle): DNP

DB Deane Leonard (hamstring): limited

TE Donald Parham Jr (wrist): limited