NFL Draft: Sorry Jim Harbaugh, Michigan RB Blake Corum goes to cross-town Rams

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 08 CFP National Championship - Michigan vs Washington HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 08: Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) sets his helmet on his head during warmups before the CFP National Championship game Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies on January 8, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Blake Corum to the Los Angeles Chargers, where the Michigan running back would be reunited with his college coach Jim Harbaugh, seemed like a foregone conclusion.

Corum is going to Los Angeles, just not to the Chargers.

The Rams made a bit of a surprising pick in the third round, selecting Corum in the third round with the 83rd overall pick.

The Rams have running back Kyren Williams, who is 23 years old and coming off a big season. But the Rams couldn't pass on a player who is a solid football player that does everything well, even if he doesn't have any traits that pop off the page.