NFL Draft Round 1 Recap: 5 biggest fantasy storylines & instant draft grades

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Night one of the NFL Draft is in the books and it was filled with tons of surprises. None bigger than Charles McDonald's beloved Atlanta Falcons taking QB Michael Penix with the eighth overall pick. Matt Harmon and McDonald breakdown the five biggest fantasy storylines from night one of the draft and provide instant draft grades and dynasty rookie rankings.

To start the podcast, Harmon gets McDonald's raw reaction to the shocking pick by the Falcons. McDonald gives Atlanta an 'F' for their pick of Penix and tries to make sense of the selection. The two then provide their reactions to the other five QBs that went in the first round. Both also couldn't believe that Denver actually took Bo Nix with their first round pick.

After the break, Harmon and McDonald share their reactions to the big three WRs finding homes. The two love Marvin Harrison Jr.'s fit with Arizona. While both love Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze, they preach patience on them becoming potential viable fantasy players from the start. Harmon and McDonald then share how they stack up in rookie dynasty rankings now that they have their NFL teams.

The two also share their reaction to TE Brock Bowers going to Las Vegas and the four WRs going off the board late in round one. Harmon and McDonald realize they are on different sides of the ledger when it comes to the 49ers taking Ricky Pearsall with their 1st round pick. The two end the show by picking the offensive lineman in the first round they think will have the biggest impact on their teams in year one.

2:45 - Six QBs go in the first 12 picks

29:55 - Big three WRs find their new homes

44:15 - Brock Bowers shockingly goes to Las Vegas

48:55 - Four other WRs find interesting homes late in round one

59:35 - Nine offensive lineman go in the first round

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts