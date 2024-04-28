NFL Draft grades: San Francisco 49ers put together a strange class with some upside

Overall San Francisco 49ers grade: C-

Weird draft class for the 49ers, but it might not matter. They’ve turned a former "Mr. Irrelevant" into one of the most productive quarterbacks in the NFL. Ricky Pearsall was a bit of a surprise and Kyle Shanahan made his patented mid-round running back pick. It’s just hard to look at a draft class that has Pearsall as a first-round selection and feel super great about it. Dominick Puni is a name to watch for them as a long-term developmental offensive guard — he’s got the movement skills Shanahan likes in his linemen.

Favorite Pick: Malik Mustapha, DB, Wake Forest (124th overall)

Mustapha just might be the best safety in the draft. He’s a strong hitter, a sure tackler and has some underrated chops in coverage. Mustapha, Ji’Ayir Brown and Talanoa Hufanga are a rugged safety trio for the 49ers. This is a great pickup for San Francisco.

Least Favorite Pick: Isaac Guerendo, RB, Louisville (129th overall)

This one is just funny. It’s like Shanahan can’t help himself but to burn a mid-round pick on a running back every year. Maybe Guerendo bucks the recent trend, but this pick has to go in this slot just for the meme.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 31: Ricky Pearsall, WR, FloridaRound 2, Pick 64: Renardo Green, CB, Florida StateRound 3, Pick 86: Dominick Puni, OL, KansasRound 4, Pick 124: Malik Mustapha, S, Wake ForestRound 4, Pick 129: Isaac Guerendo, RB, LouisvilleRound 4, Pick 135: Jacob Cowing, WR, ArizonaRound 6, Pick 215: Jarrett Kingston, OL, USCRound 7, Pick 251: Tatum Bethune, LB, Florida State