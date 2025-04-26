NFL Draft: 10 players to know ahead of the 2026 class, led by Texas QB Arch Manning

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 10: Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (#16) warms up during the CFP Semifinal Cotton Bowl Classic football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns on January 10, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Yes, the 2025 NFL Draft just ended. But it's not too early to look ahead to the 2026 draft. Especially given the potential depth at quarterback.

Just two QBs were selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft as No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward was the only QB taken in the top 20 before the Giants traded up to get Jaxson Dart at No. 25. Tyler Shough was the only QB taken in the second round before two quarterbacks were selected in the third round.

The possible 2026 QB class could be more like the 2024 NFL Draft class. And it's headlined by a QB that even the most casual football fans will recognize. Here are 10 players to watch for the 2026 draft listed in alphabetical order.

Penn State QB Drew Allar

The Nittany Lions made the College Football Playoff last season as Allar completed two-thirds of his passes and increased his yards per attempt from 6.8 to 8.4 in 2024. There are no doubts about his physical tools but the best thing for his draft stock would be a stellar game against a top opponent. In Penn State’s three CFP games a year ago, Allar threw just one interception but was only 38-of-70 for 433 yards and three touchdowns as Penn State’s weakness at receiver was evident.

Miami QB Carson Beck

The former Georgia QB went from being a possible top-10 pick entering the 2024 season to transferring to Miami after suffering an elbow injury in the SEC title game. Beck shined in his first season as a starter in 2023 but had a rocky 2024 campaign before the injury. As he was asked to do more within Georgia’s offense, his completion percentage dipped by nearly eight points and he averaged 1.7 yards fewer per pass attempt while his interceptions doubled from six to 12. Can Beck have a season like Cam Ward did in 2024?

Georgia WR Zachariah Branch

One of the fastest players in college football should give Georgia’s receiving group a needed boost. The former USC wide receiver had 47 catches for 503 yards and a TD in 2024 and shined as a kick returner in 2023, averaging nearly 21 yards per punt return. He should immediately be an all-purpose weapon for Georgia and add a level of playmaking that the Bulldogs desperately lacked in 2024.

Ohio State DB Caleb Downs

The former Alabama safety has been a star ever since he played his first college football game. Downs had 107 tackles as a freshman and started right away for Nick Saban at Alabama as he had an interception in his final game with the Crimson Tide. After Saban’s retirement, Downs transferred to Ohio State, where he was one of the team’s best players on defense, with 82 tackles and eight tackles for loss. He’s the favorite to be the first defensive back off the board in 2026.

Michigan DB Jyaire Hill

Hill enters the 2025 season as Michigan’s top corner following a breakout 2024 campaign. He had 35 tackles, an interception and eight passes defensed a season ago as Michigan played without star corner Will Johnson for much of the season.

Texas QB Arch Manning

All eyes will be on Austin for Manning’s first season as a starter after he was Quinn Ewers’ backup in 2024. He showed why he was a five-star recruit in relief of Ewers a season ago and is much more of a dual-threat quarterback than his uncles Peyton and Eli were. Manning rushed for four TDs in limited duty in 2024 and also saw the field in short-yardage situations because of his running ability.

Manning will be college football’s most-watched player in 2025 and he’s the first player who comes to mind when a team like the Cleveland Browns stockpiles picks in the 2026 NFL Draft and didn’t take a quarterback in the first two rounds of the 2025 draft. Yes, he could declare for the draft after just one season as a starter. But if Manning shines in 2025, that lack of game film won’t be much of a knock.

Miami OT Frances Mauigoa

Mauigoa has been a mainstay at right tackle for the Hurricanes for the past two seasons and will vie with Alabama's Kadyn Proctor to be the first tackle taken in the draft. He was the No. 2 tackle recruit in the class of 2023. The only player ranked ahead of him? Proctor.

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier

Nussmeier completed 64% of his passes in 2024 and threw 29 TDs with 12 interceptions. He chose to come back to school for another season in 2025 and could play himself into the first round with another strong season. His father Doug, a longtime college football assistant, is now the Saints' offensive coordinator, though the Saints took Tyler Shough in the second round on Friday night.

Clemson DE T.J. Parker

Parker is the latest Clemson defensive line star and will draw consistent double-teams in 2025. He had 11 sacks and 20 tackles for loss as a sophomore in 2024. Four of those sacks came against Pitt as the Tigers snuck out a victory on the road, and he starred in Clemson’s ACC title game win over SMU with eight tackles and four tackles for loss.

Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor

The former five-star recruit started as a freshman for the Crimson Tide and nearly transferred to Iowa ahead of the 2024 season before returning to Tuscaloosa. He was a second-team all-SEC selection despite missing the first two games of the season, and at 6-foot-7, 360 pounds, he has a frame that NFL scouts love.