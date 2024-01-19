NFL divisional playoffs: What to watch, including a mega battle of QBs in Chiefs vs. Bills

NFL: OCT 16 Bills at Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 16: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) pats Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) on the head after an NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on October 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NFL playoffs continue with the divisional round this weekend, which will include two games on Saturday and two on Sunday. Here are the matchups and storylines, as well as how to watch on the NFL+ streaming service, which you can sign up for here. Catch all games in your local market and prime-time games during the regular season on NFL+. (All times ET.)

Saturday, Jan. 20

No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens, 4:30 p.m.

Can Texans QB C.J. Stroud continue to shock the world? He's coming off a record-breaking rookie regular season and an outstanding performance in his playoff debut last week against the Cleveland Browns. The task will be tougher this weekend against the AFC's top-seeded Ravens, led by MVP favorite Lamar Jackson. Although Jackson has struggled in the postseason, he and the loaded Ravens are still heavy favorites this week. Watch this game on NFL+ here.

No. 7 Green Bay Packers at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m.

After pulling off the biggest surprise of wild-card weekend by beating the No. 2 seed Cowboys, the Packers head to the Bay Area with their sights set on an even bigger upset. The 49ers are a balanced and rested team full of veterans with plenty of playoff experience, which will pose a major challenge to the young Packers and emerging QB Jordan Love. Watch this game on NFL+ here.

Sunday, Jan. 21

No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 3 Detroit Lions, 3 p.m.

Detroit is finally off the schneid after beating the Rams on Sunday for its first playoff win in 32 years. How will the Lions follow that emotional victory this weekend as they welcome the Bucs to town? Tampa Bay comes in on the heels of a dominant wild-card win over the Eagles, so both teams roll into Sunday with momentum. Who can take advantage with a trip to the NFC title game on the line? Watch this game on NFL+ here.

No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs at No. 2 Buffalo Bills, 6:30 p.m.

The divisional round finishes with the main event. Two of the most exciting QBs in the league square off as Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs face Josh Allen's Bills in a cold and potentially snowy game in Buffalo. The last time these QBs faced off in the playoffs, the Chiefs won an overtime thriller in Kansas City. Things are different this time around, as Mahomes prepares for the first road playoff game of his career. It won't be easy against a red-hot Bills team that has won six in a row. Watch this game on NFL+ here.