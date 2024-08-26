NFL 2024 preview: What's new? Saquon Barkley, Kirk Cousins among stars who've moved

Jacksonville Jaguars v Atlanta Falcons ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 23: Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 23, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

What's new this NFL season? Glad you asked. Frank Schwab takes you through the info you need to know.

It takes a while to get used to a star player in new uniform.

New York Giants fans (and, based on "Hard Knocks," Giants co-owner John Mara) might feel a little ill seeing Saquon Barkley in Philadelphia Eagles green this season. There are a few other familiar stars who will look strange on a new team this season.

Here are some of the biggest names who switched teams this offseason:

RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

The Giants and Barkley never came to an agreement on a long-term deal, so Barkley ended up signing a three-year, $37.75 million deal with the Eagles. Losing Barkley to an NFC East rival stings.

“I’ll have a tough time sleeping if Saquon goes to Philadelphia, I’ll tell you that,” Mara said on "Hard Knocks." “As I’ve told you … I’ve been around enough players, but he’s the most popular player we have by far.”

Mark down Oct. 20. That's the first meeting between the Eagles and Giants this season, and it's a Giants home game.

QB Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons

Cousins on a new team won't be so jarring. He spent six seasons with Washington to start his career before moving on to the Minnesota Vikings, where he spent six seasons. The Falcons expect him to be a huge upgrade at quarterback, though the sideshow will be the team's first-round draft pick of Michael Penix Jr. who will eventually replace Cousins. That's for another day. For now it's a new uniform — and a new number, Cousins will wear No. 18 because tight end Kyle Pitts had No. 8 — for a longtime veteran.

WR Diontae Johnson, Carolina Panthers

The Panthers needed some talent at receiver to help out Bryce Young, so they made a trade with the Steelers. Johnson has a knack for getting open, which the Panthers desperately needed in the offense. With the move Johnson will change from his familiar No. 18 to No. 5 with Carolina.

RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Of all the players to switch teams, perhaps the biggest jolt will be seeing Henry in the Ravens' black and purple in Week 1. Henry put together a likely Hall of Fame résumé over eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans, including a 2,000-yard rushing season and NFL Offensive Player of the Year award. Now he's on to the Ravens to play with two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. Plenty of running backs have ended historic careers in an unfortunate way with a second team; hopefully Henry's time with the Ravens is better than Emmitt Smith with the Cardinals or Franco Harris with the Seahawks.

WR Stefon Diggs, Houston Texans

The most surprising move of the offseason might have been Diggs being traded from the Buffalo Bills to the Texans. Diggs made the Pro Bowl four times in four seasons with the Bills, though his numbers slumped late last season. Diggs joins a Texans offense that already had quarterback C.J. Stroud and receivers Nico Collins and Tank Dell. That might be the best receiver trio in the NFL.

CB L'Jarius Sneed, Tennessee Titans

The Chiefs had one big loss in the offseason and it was Sneed, a valuable piece of their championship defense. Sneed wasn't happy with the franchise tag, so the Chiefs traded him to Tennessee. The Titans signed Sneed to a four-year deal worth more than $76 million. We'll see how much Kansas City misses Sneed.

QBs Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have two new quarterbacks, and both look a little odd in their new uniforms. Wilson had a great run with the Seahawks, a not-so-great run with the Broncos and now is in black and yellow. Fields had some fun moments for the Bears but he was traded to make room for Caleb Williams. For a Steelers team looking for an answer at quarterback, they are hoping one of the two emerges over the season.

WR Keenan Allen, Chicago Bears

Allen had 11 fantastic seasons with the Chargers, collecting 10,530 receiving yards. But the Chargers had some salary cap issues, which led to a trade with the Bears. Allen starts the next phase of his career with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. For those who saw Allen get 904 catches with the Chargers, it will be an adjustment to see him on the Bears.

WR Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans

Ridley started with the Falcons, became a star, missed most of two seasons including a full one due to a gambling suspension, then had one solid but unsatisfying season with the Jaguars. The Titans thought enough of what Ridley has left to sign him to a four-year, $92 million deal. The Titans have a long history of acquiring receivers who are at the end of long and memorable careers, and we'll see how Ridley fits in that history.

DE Brian Burns, New York Giants

Burns wasn't happy to be on the Panthers, who never got him the long-term extension he desired. The Panthers settled on a trade with the Giants, who now have one of the best defensive lines in the NFL. A little trivia with the Burns acquisition: He'll be the first Giants player to wear No. 0 since 1945.

RB Joe Mixon, Houston Texans

Mixon was the second biggest trade acquisition for the Texans' offense this offseason. The Bengals decided to move on after seven seasons with Mixon as their featured back. The Texans immediately gave Mixon a contract extension, which means that we should have multiple seasons to get used to Mixon in Texans colors.

RB Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Jacobs was arguably the best running back in the NFL in 2022, leading the league in rushing for the Raiders. Last season wasn't as good, but the Packers signed him to a four-year $48 million contract. In essence he'll replace Aaron Jones, who will also look out of place in Vikings purple.

Also: RB Aaron Jones on the Vikings, RB Austin Ekeler on the Commanders, WR Mike Williams on the Jets, OT Tyron Smith on the Jets, DT Christian Wilkins on the Raiders, LB Patrick Queen on the Steelers, WR Gabe Davis on the Jaguars, QB Gardner Minshew II on the Raiders, RB Tony Pollard on the Titans, OLB Jadeveon Clowney on the Panthers and LB Bobby Wagner on the Commanders