NCAA women's tournament bracket revealed: South Carolina claims No. 1 overall seed

LSU v South Carolina GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 10: Ashlyn Watkins #2, Te-Hina Paopao #0, Bree Hall #23, MiLaysia Fulwiley #12, and Sania Feagin #20 of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate against the LSU Lady Tigers in the fourth quarter during the championship game of the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 10, 2024 in Greenville, South Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

The NCAA women's tournament bracket was officially revealed on Sunday afternoon, just hours after the men's bracket was dropped .

Once again, South Carolina claimed the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament. It marks the Gamecocks' fourth straight season as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

The Gamecocks were an easy choice for the top seed. They went a perfect 32-0 this season after marking their second-straight undefeated regular season, and then they beat LSU in a very contentious title game to win the SEC tournament . South Carolina, which won the national championship in 2022, made it to the Final Four again last season — though the Gamecocks were knocked out by Iowa.

South Carolina will play out of the Albany 1 region, and will take on either Sacred Heart or Presbyterian first.

Albany 1 Region

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Sacred Heart/Presbyterian

