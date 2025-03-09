NC State fires men's basketball coach Kevin Keatts after 8 seasons, Final Four in 2024

ATLANTA, GA MARCH 01: North Carolina State head coach Kevin Keatts reacts during the college basketball game between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on March1st, 2025 at Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

North Carolina State has fired men's basketball coach Kevin Keatts. The school announced the dismissal on Sunday morning, one season after the Wolfpack advanced to the Final Four.

"I want to thank Coach Keatts for his contributions to NC State and for always representing the university with class," athletic director Boo Corrigan <a data-i13n="cpos:3;pos:1" href="https://gopack.com/news/2025/3/9/mens-basketball-change-in-leadership-for-mens-basketball-announced">said in a statement</a>.

"He will always have a treasured place in Wolfpack history for the accomplishments of his 2023-24 squad and I appreciate the passion he brought to this role. We wish him and his family the best in the future."

Keatts responded to the decision on social media, saying that he is "officially entering the portal."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.