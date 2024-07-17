NBA Summer League 1st-half takeaways: Reed Sheppard, Matas Buzelis lead early standouts

LAS VEGAS — The opening days of Summer League are over and most players have two to three games under their belt. We're already starting to see some players shut it down after dominant performances and some teams taking precautions with minor injuries. Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey, the No. 9 pick in the draft, has yet to play a game in Vegas and has sat out four games after rolling his ankle on July 8 in an overtime loss to the Utah Jazz. Stephon Castle, the No. 4 pick of the San Antonio Spurs, was incredible in his first showing, scoring 22 points in the Spurs' first win on Saturday night. Castle will sit out the remainder of Summer League with a right wrist sprain.

There are a handful of incoming rookies who have impressed and second-year players who are playing well in the first few games. Yahoo Sports breaks down some of the players who are outplaying their draft slot and second-year players to watch heading into the season.

ROOKIES

Reed Sheppard, Houston Rockets

Sheppard has been the best rookie in his first three games and is looking like one of the best players in this draft. The 6-foot-2 guard out of Kentucky is averaging 20 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3 steals per game in Summer League. NBA spacing has allowed Sheppard to really take control of the tempo and be patient with the offensive flow. It also really helps that Cam Whitmore is in the backcourt with him and provides additional room for him to create.

"I'm really just taking what's given to me at each play," Sheppard said. "We have a lot of good players that can space the floor, and it's opened things up for me. It's about making the right basketball play. If I'm the one open, shoot it. If I'm not, attack and get someone else open. I'm just trusting my teammates and making all the right basketball plays."

Sheppard will most likely be playing behind Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson and Jalen Green, but with how productive he's been and how well he's shooting the 3-ball, he could see early minutes at the start of the season.

Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls

Buzelis might have felt slighted on draft night after falling to No. 11 to the Bulls after he was projected as a top-five pick. The 6-9 forward had one of the best dunks of Summer League against the Warriors on Saturday night, recording 28 points (4-for-8 from 3) and five rebounds. Buzelis is comfortable leading the break off misses and has shown improvement in his shot creation since his one season with the G League Ignite. In the head-to-head matchup against his Ignite teammate Ron Holland, Buzelis showcased a handful of dunks and posted 18 points, four blocks and three rebounds in 31 minutes as the Pistons edged out the Bulls, 85-77.

Last night, Matas Buzelis dropped 28 points and had this posterizing dunk in the Bulls Summer League game pic.twitter.com/IcjmuJ4Hyw — Six Point Sports (@SixPointSports) July 15, 2024

Terrence Shannon Jr., Minnesota Timberwolves

Shannon was the 27th pick to Minnesota and has been one of the best players in Summer League. The fifth-year senior out of Illinois might have fallen to the back half of the first round because of his age at 23 and some legal issues, but what he's doing will help the Timberwolves' second unit right away. In his first game Friday night, Shannon scored 25 points and found different ways to get to the rim after his 3-point shot wasn't falling. Shannon is finding ways to score after favoring the left side of the basket in college. His tempo and shot selection has improved and he appears more comfortable in the pick-and-roll setting on and off the ball.

Kel'el Ware, Miami Heat

Out of all the centers taken in the first round, Ware looks the most comfortable in the pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop option. The former Indiana center has hit 2-of-4 3-point attempts in two games and is averaging 14 points and 7.5 rebounds, and recorded three blocks in his first game. His footwork in the paint is solid and even though he needs to add some weight, the mechanics are there to be an early contributing force in the frontcourt alongside Bam Adebayo. Colorado State point guard Isaiah Stevens has been a nice surprise in pick-and-roll plays with Ware. The fifth-year senior went undrafted but is making his presence known, dishing out 18 assists in the first two games.

Tristan da Silva, Orlando Magic

Da Silva looks to be another contributing inside-outside forward for the Magic. The senior out of Colorado shot 40% from 3-point range last season and picked up right where he left off, knocking down six 3s in two games and averaging 18 points per game. He's so fluid playing along the perimeter and takes advantage of mismatch situations when smaller guards switch off pin-down screens, and he seals right away for easy buckets. The Magic have a ton of options on the wing, and da Silva will be playing behind Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner but will bring some additional offensive output for the second unit.

Bub Carrington, Washington Wizards

Carrington is one of the youngest players in this rookie class, not turning 19 until Sunday. The Wizards are fully embracing the rebuild and even though Alex Sarr was the No. 2 pick and has upside as a hybrid center, it's Carrington who has been electrifying in the Wizards' first three games. Carrington played one year at Pittsburgh before being selected 14th overall. He has good size as a point guard at 6-4 and is an incredible passer, nearly recording a triple-double (19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists) in his first game. Carrington is going to get the majority of touches this season and will be the primary playmaker for Sarr as the Wizards continue to add pieces and revamp the franchise.

SECOND-YEAR PLAYERS

Cam Whitmore, Houston Rockets

Whitmore was last year's Summer League MVP and now has a lot of confidence and was clearly one of the best players in his three games. He could have shut things down after his first game but valued the experience in playing with the younger Rockets players, particularly Sheppard.

"It's really exciting to play with Reed and see what he can do on the floor," Whitmore said. "He can really do everything, even on the defensive end. Even though he's not the tallest, at like 6-1 or 6-2, he can still get steals, get in the gaps, get in the passing lanes and he gets blocks. I love playing with him."

In his first two games, Whitmore averaged 22.5 points and looked much more polished in transition, playing above the rim, cutting off the ball and being physical on defense.

Reed Sheppard to Cam Whitmore 😱 pic.twitter.com/bMnk3LPvZG — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) July 14, 2024

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat

Similar to Whitmore, Jaquez didn't need to play a single Summer League game but wanted to get 5-on-5 reps during the summer and play with the new players. In the Heat's first game, Jaquez controlled every aspect and finished with 29 points in a win over the Celtics and added 11 rebounds and five assists.

"It's really good for all of us first-year guys to play with a guy like Jaime," Ware said. "He already has a year under his belt, understands the system and is all about the Heat culture, so it's been great to get up and down the court with him and just learn from him."

GG Jackson, Memphis Grizzlies

Jackson had a breakout rookie season last year and is taking on a leadership role for the Grizzlies' Summer League squad. He's being more aggressive off the dribble and limiting his turnovers. Jackson had a double-double in the win over the Mavericks on Monday, finishing with 23 points and 11 rebounds. The most underrated part of his game is his passing, seeing over the top of the defense and whipping around passes when the defense is chasing.

Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets

Miller finished the season as an All-Rookie First Teamer and looked just as smooth in Summer League. He shot the 3-ball with confidence, was intentional with his off-ball cuts and was a vocal leader on the court. Nick Smith Jr. might be the most improved Hornets player from last year to Summer League and credits the game slowing down for him and being more comfortable with the NBA spacing. Miller was probably the third-best rookie last year behind Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren and finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and two assists in his one Summer League game with the Hornets.

Ricky Council IV, Philadelphia 76ers

Council led all players with 24 points in the 76ers' first game Saturday and has been a nice complementary player with Jared McCain. With McCain's shooting threat from 3-point range and how quickly Council can get downhill, it's really opened up space offensively for center Adem Bona and Keve Aluma. The point guard out of Arkansas appeared in 32 games last season for the 76ers and has improved his body and decision-making when advancing the ball.