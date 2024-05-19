NBA playoffs: Knicks' Josh Hart, OG Anunoby active Game 7 vs. Pacers, will play through injury pain

New York Knicks v Chicago Bulls CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 09: Josh Hart #3 and OG Anunoby #8 of the New York Knicks look on against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on April 09, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks will be getting two vitally important players back for Sunday's must-win Game 7 against the Indiana Pacers.

Josh Hart and OG Anunoby will be taking the floor at Madison Square Garden despite their recent injuries, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed just before tip off.

The Knicks haven't been without Hart for long. He left New York's 116-103 Game 6 loss in the fourth quarter with an abdominal strain. And there was never really a question that he'd play Game 7 even with the injury.

"I expect him to play," Hart's teammate Jalen Brunson said shortly after Game 6 on Friday. "It's Game 7."

Anunoby has been out longer than Hart. He hasn't been on the floor since he strained his left hamstring during the third quarter of Game 2 against the Pacers. He was ruled out for Games 3, 4, 5 and 6, but was upgraded to questionable on Saturday following the Knicks' Game 6 loss.

And now, with a winner-take-all Game 7 on the line, he (just like Hart) will play through the pain and try to help lift his team to their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2000.