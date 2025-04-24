NBA playoff takeaways: Celtics go up 2-0 on Magic without Jayson Tatum, despite some bloodshed

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 23: (L-R) Derrick White #9 and Kristaps Porzingis #8 of the Boston Celtics react against the Orlando Magic during the second quarter in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on April 23, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The NBA playoffs continue Wednesday with three Game 2s, including the Celtics taking on the Magic without Jayson Tatum and the Warriors trying to take a 2-0 lead against the Houston Rockets.

Check out Yahoo Sports' predictions for each first-round series, in addition to Kevin O'Connor's ranking of the top 40 players in the NBA postseason.

Here are the results and key takeaways from Wednesday's games:

Celtics 109, Magic 100

The Celtics ruled Tatum out for Game 2 hours before tip-off, and their back-up plan was a big night for Jaylen Brown.

As Tatum watched from the bench in a golf shirt and wrist brace, his longtime co-star led Boston to another runaway win to move up 2-0 in their series against the Magic. Brown finished the game with 36 points on 12-of-19 shooting, 10 rebounds and five assists.

JAYLEN BROWN TAKING OVER 😤 pic.twitter.com/vBGdmEs46v — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 24, 2025

It wasn't the Celtics' most dominant night, but it certainly showed they can push teams around without Tatum in the first missed playoff game of his career.

Game 3 is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. ET in Orlando (ESPN).

Kristaps Porzingis exits, immediately returns after bloody gash to head

Goga Bitadze made Porzingis bleed his own blood, to put it mildly.

A wild elbow from the Magic center in the third quarter left the Celtics big man with a massive, bloody gash on his forehead. Porzingis immediately ran for the locker room, and soon returned with an enormous bandage on his head, and a smile.

Kristaps Porzingis is a bloody mess but has a big smile pic.twitter.com/uEQnuVMZgE — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) April 24, 2025

The play was reviewed and deemed a Flagrant 1 on Bitadze. Porzingis had to shoot the free throws or miss the rest of the game, so he rushed back to attempt them and was immediately subbed out after.

Porzingis went back to the locker room after that, and returned in the fourth with a smaller bandage, to big cheers from the crowd. He finished the game with 20 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Take Kentavious Caldwell-Pope off Boston's Christmas card list

Magic wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope entered the court to a chorus of boos from the TD Garden crowd after his foul in Game 1 knocked Tatum out for Wednesday. He didn't bother trying to endear himself to the masses over the next 48 minutes.

Caldwell-Pope further antagonized the crowd early in the game and later sparked a confrontation when he ran into Al Horford in transition. Jaylen Brown had some words for him in the aftermath.

Al Horford is heated after getting tripped by KCP pic.twitter.com/FKar1E4ps4 — Danielle Hobeika (@DanielleHobeika) April 23, 2025

Of course, KCP didn't do much to endear himself to Magic fans either. He finished with three points on 1-of-9 shooting.

One call had a big impact on the game

We're just checking, when a player reaches over an opponent's with enough weight that the opponent bends over at the waist, then gets the ball and throws up a shot with one of his arms tangle with the opponent, is it a foul on that player or the opponent?

In the case of Porzingis and Wendell Carter, it was a foul on Carter, a.k.a. the player who didn't obviously go over the back. We're not sure what the officials saw here and neither was Carter.

Kristaps Porzingis rides on Wendell Carter Jr. for the offensive board, and Carter is get called for his 3rd personal foul.

Carter cannot believe it. pic.twitter.com/5tsqFDcrCh — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) April 24, 2025

That foul wound up being rather significant. It was Carter's third of the game, when the Magic were behind only two right before halftime. Carter was back out there to open the second half, but recorded only two rebounds and a turnover in the entire third quarter.

The Celtics expanded their lead to double digits during that quarter.