NBA Daily Playoff Picture: The one where the Rockets can be eliminated

The NBA playoff picture will come into clearer view each day between now and the end of the regular season on April 14. In the meantime, we will provide detailed daily updates on the landscape, including magic numbers, strength of schedule, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for every day's slate of games.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
1. Denver Nuggets (54-24)
Clinched playoff berth
Projected record: 57-25
Net rating: 5.2
Magic number for top-three seed: 1
Remaining schedule: @UTA, MIN, @SAS, @MEM
Remaining strength of schedule: .414 (easiest in the West)
Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 4)
No relevant tiebreakers
2. Minnesota Timberwolves (53-24)
Clinched playoff berth
Projected record: 57-25
Net rating: 6.8
Magic number for top-three seed: 1
Remaining schedule: @LAL, WAS, @DEN, ATL, PHX
Remaining strength of schedule: .504
Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 4)
Own tiebreakers against: Thunder, Nuggets, Clippers
3. Oklahoma City Thunder (52-25)
Clinched playoff berth
Projected record: 56-26
Net rating: 6.3
Magic number for top-three seed: 2
Remaining schedule: @CHA, SAC, SAS, MIL, DAL
Remaining strength of schedule: .457
Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 5)
Own tiebreakers against: Nuggets, Clippers
4. Los Angeles Clippers (49-28)
Projected record: 52-30
Net rating: 3.7
Magic number for top-four seed: 3
Remaining schedule: CLE, @PHX, PHX, UTA, HOU
Remaining strength of schedule: .531
Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)
Own tiebreakers against: Mavericks
5. Dallas Mavericks (47-30)
Projected record: 50-32
Net rating: 2.3
Magic number for playoff berth: 3
Remaining schedule: HOU, @CHA, @MIA, DET, @OKC
Remaining strength of schedule: .427 (second-easiest in the West)
Highest possible finish: No. 3 seed (clinched no lower than No. 9)
Own tiebreakers against: Suns, Pelicans, Lakers
6. Phoenix Suns (46-31)
Projected record: 48-34
Net rating: 3.2
Magic number for playoff berth: 4
Remaining schedule: NOP, LAC, @LAC, @SAC, @MIN
Remaining strength of schedule: .623 (hardest in the West)
Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed (clinched no lower than No. 10)
Own tiebreakers against: Pelicans, Warriors
7. New Orleans Pelicans (45-32)
Projected record: 48-34
Net rating: 4.7
Magic number for top-eight seed: 4
Remaining schedule: @PHX, @POR, @SAC, @GSW, LAL
Remaining strength of schedule: .513
Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed (clinched no lower than No. 10)
Own tiebreakers against: Clippers, Kings
8. Los Angeles Lakers (45-33)
Projected record: 47-35
Net rating: 0.7
Magic number for top-eight seed: 4
Remaining schedule: MIN, GSW, @MEM, @NOP
Remaining strength of schedule: .540 (second-hardest in the West)
Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed (clinched no lower than No. 10)
Own tiebreakers against: Clippers, Suns
9. Sacramento Kings (44-33)
Projected record: 47-35
Net rating: 1.2
Magic number for top-eight seed: 5
Remaining schedule: @BKN, @OKC, NOP, PHX, POR
Remaining strength of schedule: .505
Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed (clinched no lower than No. 10)
Own tiebreakers against: Lakers
10. Golden State Warriors (42-35)
Projected record: 45-37
Net rating: 2.2
Magic number for play-in tournament berth: 1
Remaining schedule: UTA, @LAL, @POR, NOP, UTA
Remaining strength of schedule: .438
Highest possible finish: No. 6 seed
Own tiebreakers against: Rockets
11. Houston Rockets (38-39)
Projected record: 41-41
Net rating: 0.7
Magic number for play-in tournament berth: Do not control destiny
Remaining schedule: @DAL, ORL, @UTA, @POR, @LAC
Remaining strength of schedule: .496
Highest possible finish: No. 10 seed
No relevant tiebreakers
Sunday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)
Rockets at Mavericks (3:30 p.m., NBA TV)
HOU will be eliminated from postseason contention with a loss or a GSW win
DAL clinches a top-eight seed with a win and a LAL loss
DAL will be eliminated from contention for the No. 3 seed with a loss or an OKC win
Cavaliers at Clippers (3:30 p.m.)
LAC clinches a playoff berth with a win and a NOP loss
LAC will be eliminated from contention for the No. 2 seed with a loss or a MIN win
Thunder at Hornets (6 p.m.)
OKC clinches a top-four seed with a win or a LAC loss
Pelicans at Suns (6 p.m.)
PHX clinches a top-nine seed with a win
NOP will be eliminated from contention for a home playoff seed with a loss and a LAC win
Kings at Nets (7:30 p.m.)
SAC will be eliminated from contention for a home playoff seed with a loss or a LAC win
LAL will be eliminated from contention for the No. 5 seed with a loss and a DAL win
Jazz at Warriors (8:30 p.m.)
GSW will clinch at least a play-in tournament berth with a win or a HOU loss
GSW will be eliminated from contention for a top-seven seed with a loss and a NOP win
Timberwolves at Lakers (10 p.m., NBA TV)
MIN clinches a top-three seed with a win or a LAC loss
LAL will be eliminated from contention for a home playoff seed with a loss or a LAC win
LAL will be eliminated from contention for the No. 5 seed with a loss and a DAL win
EASTERN CONFERENCE
1. Boston Celtics (61-16)
Clinched No. 1 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 8 seed (determined by play-in tournament)
2. Milwaukee Bucks (47-30)
Projected record: 49-33
Net rating: 3.1
Magic number for No. 2 seed: 4
Remaining schedule: NYK, BOS, ORL, @OKC, @ORL
Remaining strength of schedule: .644 (hardest in the East)
Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)
Own tiebreakers against: Knicks, Heat
3. Cleveland Cavaliers (46-32)
Projected record: 49-33
Net rating: 2.5
Magic number for top-four seed: 4
Remaining schedule: @LAC, MEM, IND, CHA
Remaining strength of schedule: .448
Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)
No relevant tiebreakers
4. Orlando Magic (45-32)
Projected record: 48-34
Net rating: 2.3
Magic number for playoff berth: 3
Remaining schedule: CHI, @HOU, @MIL, @PHI, MIL
Remaining strength of schedule: .549
Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)
Own tiebreakers against: Knicks, Pacers
5. New York Knicks (45-32)
Projected record: 48-34
Net rating: 4.8
Magic number for playoff berth: 3
Remaining schedule: @MIL, @CHI, @BOS, BKN, CHI
Remaining strength of schedule: .552 (second-hardest in the East)
Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)
Own tiebreakers against: Cavaliers, Heat, 76ers
6. Indiana Pacers (44-34)
Projected record: 46-36
Net rating: 2.5
Magic number for playoff berth: 4
Remaining schedule: MIA, @TOR, @CLE, ATL
Remaining strength of schedule: .481
Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)
Own tiebreakers against: Bucks, Knicks, 76ers
7. Miami Heat (43-34)
Projected record: 46-36
Net rating: 1.7
Magic number for playoff berth: 5
Remaining schedule: @IND, @ATL, DAL, TOR, TOR
Remaining strength of schedule: .452
Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)
Own tiebreakers against: Cavaliers, Magic
8. Philadelphia 76ers (43-35)
Projected record: 46-36
Net rating: 2.5
Magic number for playoff berth: Do not control destiny
Remaining schedule: @SAS, DET, ORL, BKN
Remaining strength of schedule: .348 (easiest in the East)
Highest possible finish: No. 3 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)
Own tiebreakers against: Magic
9. Chicago Bulls (37-40)
Clinched play-in berth
Projected record: 39-43
Net rating: -1.8
Magic number for No. 9 seed: 3
Remaining schedule: @ORL, NYK, @DET, @WAS, @NYK
Remaining strength of schedule: .421 (second-easiest in the East)
Highest possible finish: No. 9 seed
Own tiebreakers against: Hawks
10. Atlanta Hawks (36-42)
Clinched play-in berth
Projected record: 38-44
Net rating: -1.6
Magic number for No. 9 seed: Do not control destiny
Remaining schedule: MIA, CHA, @MIN, @IND
Remaining strength of schedule: .515
Highest possible finish: No. 9 seed
No relevant tiebreakers
Sunday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)
Cavaliers at Clippers (3:30 p.m.)
CLE clinches a top-seven seed with a win and a PHI loss
Heat at Pacers (5 p.m.)
MIA will be eliminated from contention for the No. 2 seed with a loss and a MIL or ORL win
IND will be eliminated from contention for the No. 2 seed with a loss or MIL and ORL wins
Bulls at Magic (6 p.m.)
Knicks at Bucks (7 p.m., NBA TV)
MIL clinches a playoff berth with a win
76ers at Spurs (7 p.m.)
PHI will be eliminated from contention for a home playoff seed with a loss, a NYK win and a IND, ORL or CLE win