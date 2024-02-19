NBA All-Star Game becomes shooting showcase for Damian Lillard, Tyrese Haliburton in East blowout win

2024 NBA All-Star Game INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 18: Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks and Eastern Conference All-Stars reacts during the 2024 NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 18, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Sunday's NBA All-Star Game turned into an extension of Saturday's 3-point shooting contest.

Hometown All-Star Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard put on a show from long distance as the Eastern Conference cruised to a 211-186 win over the Western Conference. As usual for the All-Star Game, defense was at a premium on Sunday as the West did little to keep things competitive after the East opened a 53-47 first-quarter lead.

Haliburton got off to a scorching start in his first appearance as an All-Star starter, hitting five 3-pointers in a span of 92 seconds to give the East an early 20-14 lead. The run set the Pacers guard up as the early MVP favorite for the Indianapolis All-Star Game.

LOGO HALI 😱



He's 5/5 to start the game in front of the home fans!#NBAAllStar Game on TNT pic.twitter.com/5JvuNI9CPj — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2024

But Lillard went on his own binge through the second quarter and entered halftime with 22 points on a 6-of-11 effort from 3-point distance. By then, the East led, 104-89 in the highest-scoring half in All-Star Game history.

In the third quarter, LIllard showed off his ridiculous range with a halfcourt 3-pointer. He rested for much of the fourth quarter and finished with 36 points and six assists while shooting 11 of 23 from 3-point distance. Haliburton tallied 32 points, seven rebounds and six assists while shooting 10 o 14 from 3-point distance.