NASCAR live updates: TV channels, where to stream, playoff bubble, stage results, highlights and more from Watkins Glen

NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen - Practice WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK - AUGUST 19: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Mavis Tires & Brakes Toyota, drives drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 19, 2023 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NASCAR Cup Series drivers at this weekend's race at Watkins Glen are likely anticipating the event with wildly varying levels of enthusiasm. Two playoff spots are still up for grabs with two races remaining in the regular season.

For strong road racers on the bubble — such as Chase Elliott and A.J. Allmendinger — it’s another great opportunity. For drivers who don’t fare so well on road courses still hoping to clinch — looking at you, Bubba Wallace — it looks more like a hurdle before a do-or-die Daytona night race to close the regular season on Aug. 26.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Go Bowling at the Glen:

Go Bowling at the Glen starting lineup

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Mike Rockenfeller (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Andy Lally (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Cole Custer (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Josh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Go Bowling at the Glen TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday12:30-1:30 p.m.: Practice (USA, NBC Sports app)1:30-2:30 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)

Sunday3-6:30 p.m.: Go Bowling at the Glen (USA, NBC Sports app)

Go Bowling at the Glen details

Track: Watkins Glen International Raceway (11-turn, 2.45-mile, permanent racing facility) in New YorkLength: 90 laps for 221 milesStages: 20, 20, and 50 laps with no breaks2022 winner: Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series playoff bubble

Bubba Wallace currently sits on the cut line, 28 points ahead of Trackhouse Racing's Daniel Suárez and 49 points ahead of 23XI Racing rookie teammate Ty Gibbs. Suárez has a Cup Series road course win to his name (last year at Sonoma), and Gibbs has won at Watkins Glen in the Xfinity Series, while Wallace's average road course finish in Cup is 25th.

16. Bubba Wallace +2817. Daniel Suárez -2818. Ty Gibbs -4919. Chase Elliott -8020. Alex Bowman -8021. A.J. Allmendinger -87

Go Bowling at the Glen top drivers and best bets

Chase Elliott's only chance at a playoff spot is a win in one of the next two races, and given that he's the winningest active driver on road courses with seven, he's the favorite this weekend at Watkins Glen, according to BetMGM. Kyle Larson has won the past two races at Watkins Glen and enters the weekend at 5½-to-1 odds. Current points leader Martin Truex Jr. has six career road-course wins to his name and is 7-to-1 entering the weekend. Tyler Reddick, who won earlier in the season at Circuit of the Americas, enters the weekend with 9-to-1 odds.

Best odds to win

• Chase Elliott +300• Kyle Larson +550• Martin Truex Jr. +700• Tyler Reddick +900

Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on the betting forecast and suggests good mid-tier odds on Chris Buescher (+2200), who has won the past two races on the trot, and Austin Cindric (+2400), who has bagged a pair of top-10s on road courses this season at COTA and the Chicago street race. If you want to take flyer on a long shot, Bromberg notes that Erik Jones (+25000) has four top-10s at Watkins Glen in five career starts there.

Go Bowling at the Glen entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing ChevroletAustin Cindric (2), Team Penske FordAustin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletKevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing FordKyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletBrad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing FordCorey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports ChevroletKyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletChase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletAric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing FordDenny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaRyan Blaney (12), Team Penske FordChase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing FordAndy Lally (15), Rick Ware Racing FordA.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing ChevroletChris Buescher (17), RFK Racing FordMartin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaChristopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaHarrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing FordJoey Logano (22), Team Penske FordBubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing ToyotaWilliam Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletJustin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing ChevroletMichael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports FordTodd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports FordRyan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing FordMike Rockenfeller (42), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletErik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletTyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing ToyotaRicky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing ChevroletAlex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletCole Custer (51), Rick Ware Racing FordTy Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaTy Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports ChevroletJosh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports FordDaniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Go Bowling at the Glen weather

The forecast is partly cloudy for Saturday's Cup Series practice and qualifying runs, but a 52% chance of rain looms for race day. NASCAR's short-track and road-course packages include windshield wipers and grooved tires that can run on damp asphalt but not with rain coming down or standing water on the track.