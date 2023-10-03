NASCAR doesn't suspend Matt Crafton after altercation that bloodied Nick Sanchez's face

AUTO: SEP 30 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff Love's RV Stop 250 TALLADEGA, AL - SEPTEMBER 30: Matt Crafton (#88 ThorSport Racing Jack Links/Menards Ford) looks on prior to the running of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff Love's RV Stop 250 on September 30, 2023, at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, AL. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NASCAR is not suspending Matt Crafton after his altercation with Nick Sanchez following the Truck Series race at Talladega on Saturday.

Sanchez, 22, was left with a bloodied face after he said that he was hit by a “cheap shot” from Crafton, 47. Contact between Crafton and Sanchez triggered a 14-truck wreck late in the race that eliminated Crafton from contention.

“Cheap shot, it is what it is, I guess,” Sanchez said while speaking to media members at Talladega after the fight. “I’m all for fighting, but no cheap shots. I got a cheap shot, never really had a chance to get him back.”

A video of part of the altercation is beliow. It contains strong language.

HUGE FIGHT BETWEEN CRAFTON AND SANCHEZ IN THE GARAGE!! pic.twitter.com/zi3lYNjWR4 — Justin Watson (@WyattGametime) September 30, 2023

Crafton issued a statement to social media on Sunday. He claimed he didn't sucker punch Sanchez and that Sanchez "all but 'sucker punched' me at 200 mph" to cause the wreck. Crafton said that he was not proud the altercation between the two was physical "but last time I checked, everyone on that track is a grown adult. If a man looks at me and threatens me, I am going to react."

Instead of a suspension, Crafton was fined $25,000 while Sanchez was fined $5,000. Sanchez’s father had his access to the Truck Series garage revoked through the end of the season because of his part in the altercation.

A suspension for Crafton would have snapped a consecutive starts streak that dates back to the final race of the 2000 season. The three-time Truck Series champion has competed in 542 consecutive truck series races. He has 15 career wins, though his last win came over three seasons ago.