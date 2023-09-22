NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Texas: TV channels, schedule, standings, best bets, weather and more

AUTO: SEP 25 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 FORT WORTH, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: William Byron (#24 Hendrick Motorsports RaptorTough.com Chevrolet) leads the pack after a caution flag around the second turn during the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 on September 25, 2022 at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Texas Motor Speedway to open the second round of the playoffs this weekend.

A new round brings a new championship favorite as the oddsmakers now favor 2021 Cup champion Kyle Larson for the title after he won the playoff opener at Darlington and posted top-five finishes at Kansas and Bristol. Larson opens the Round of 12 fourth in the standings, 13 points behind Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron and regular-season champion Martin Truex Jr.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400:

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday12:30-1:20 p.m.: Practice (USA, NBC Sports app)1:20-2:30 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)

Sunday3-3:30 p.m.: Pre-race show (USA, NBC Sports app)3:30-6:30 p.m.: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 (USA, NBC Sports app)

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 details

Track: Texas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile dogleg oval) in Fort Worth, TexasLength: 260 laps for 400.5 milesBanking: Turns 1-2 – 20 degrees | Turns 3-4 – 24 degrees | Straights – 5 degreesStage lengths: Stage 1 – 80 laps | Stage 2 – 80 laps | Stage 3 – 107 laps2022 winner: Tyler Reddick (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings

After a lackluster Round of 16, Truex Jr. starts the second round right where he did three weeks ago: atop the standings level on points with William Byron. Truex had an average finish worse than 23rd in the three previous playoff races this season, and even dipped below the cut line, but things broke his way at Bristol and his stage points haul from the regular season ups his standing entering the Round of 12.

1.William Byron – 3,036 2.Martin Truex Jr. – 3,036 3. Denny Hamlin – 3,0324. Kyle Larson– 3,023 5.Chris Buescher – 3,021 6.Kyle Busch – 3,019 7.Christopher Bell – 3,016 8.Tyler Reddick – 3,014 ______________________________ Cut line9.Ross Chastain – 3,011 10. Brad Keselowski – 3,01111.Ryan Blaney – 3,008 12.Bubba Wallace – 3,000

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 top drivers and best bets

The seven drivers with the best odds for victory, according to BetMGM, are all in the playoff field and six of those seven drive for either Hendrick Motorsports or Joe Gibbs Racing, with last week's Bristol winner Denny Hamlin leading the way.

Best odds to win• Denny Hamlin +525• Kyle Larson +600• William Byron +800• Tyler Reddick +800• Martin Truex Jr. +800

Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on the gambling outlook and is bullish on Kyle Busch (+1400), who is the winningest active driver at Texas. Bromberg suggests shying away from Joey Logano – who was eliminated from playoff contention last week – citing Team Penske's 2023 struggles on intermediate tracks.

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing ChevroletAustin Cindric (2), Team Penske FordAustin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletKevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing FordKyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletBrad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing FordCorey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports ChevroletKyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletChase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletAric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing FordDenny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaRyan Blaney (12), Team Penske FordChase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing FordJ.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing FordA.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing ChevroletChris Buescher (17), RFK Racing FordMartin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaChristopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaHarrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing FordJoey Logano (22), Team Penske FordBubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing ToyotaWilliam Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletJustin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing ChevroletMichael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports FordZane Smith (38), Front Row Motorsports FordRyan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing FordCarson Hocevar (42), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletErik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletTyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing ToyotaRicky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing ChevroletAlex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletTodd Gilliland (51), Rick Ware Racing FordTy Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaTy Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports ChevroletBJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports FordDaniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 weather

The forecast for the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is scorching, with highs projected in the upper 90s for both days of Cup Series running and a 69% chance of rain for race day. Assuming things stay relatively dry, the combination of hot track surface chewing up tires and a likely high number of cautions – there haven't been fewer than eight in any Texas race since 2019 – should make for wildly varying pit strategies, especially in the playoff field.