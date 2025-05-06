NASCAR announces it will rotate the site of its championship races after Homestead hosts in 2026

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA - MARCH 23: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, and Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 Columbia Sportswear Company Toyota, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 23, 2025 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NASCAR’s season finale could be on the move again after the 2026 season.

The sanctioning body confirmed on Tuesday that the 2026 championship weekend for the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series would return to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the first time since 2019.

Since then, the winner-take-all finales have been held at Phoenix International Raceway. The one-mile track will again be the site of the 2025 finale before it moves to Miami.

However, Miami could be a one-year site for the title race. In its release, NASCAR said that title weekends “will move to a new rotating model as part of a fan-centric effort to ensure that the season’s exciting conclusion is shared amongst NASCAR’s marquee venues and key markets.”

The rotating title site idea is obviously nothing new. The Super Bowl, Final Four and College Football Playoff national title game are held at different sites every season. However, those events can be played indoors to minimize the weather aspect. NASCAR doesn’t have that benefit and also didn’t clarify which tracks would be potential title sites in its release.

Assuming NASCAR doesn’t want to host a title race at Talladega or Daytona, there are roughly a handful of tracks that would seemingly have suitable climates for the final race of the season as long as the season still ends in November. In addition to Phoenix and Homestead, Las Vegas, Texas and Darlington could feasibly host races. Atlanta would be on that list too, but would NASCAR host a title race there if it’s not going to host one at Daytona or Talladega? Atlanta was recently remodeled into a drafting-style track about a mile shorter than both Daytona or Talladega.

Kansas, the site of Sunday’s Cup Series race, has become one of the best tracks on the schedule. But you can’t guarantee what the weather will be like in Kansas City in November. The average high on Nov. 1 is 60 degrees and the average high on the 10th is 56 with average lows under 40 degrees.

NASCAR has been hosting a winner-take-all championship race for the Cup Series since it went to an elimination-style format for its playoffs in 2014. The current playoff system features 16 drivers and four rounds as four drivers race for the title in the final race of the season. That playoff format is also being examined, as NASCAR hasn't been shy about making changes to the playoffs since the 10-race postseason was introduced in 2024. It's very possible that the current playoff format won't exist in 2026 and beyond as NASCAR rotates the site of the season finale.