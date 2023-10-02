MLB experiences largest growth in 30 years thanks to more than 70 million fans in attendance

Los Angeles Angels' Logan O'Hoppe (14) celebrates with Zach Neto (9) after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Brandon Drury also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Ashley Landis/AP)

If it seemed like more fans were in attendance at baseball games this season, that's because they were — and in historic numbers.

Major League Baseball announced that 70.7 million fans paid to attend games, which marked a 9.6-percent increase over the 64.5 million that visited ballparks last season. This was the first time since 2017 attendance reached 70 million and 11 weekends with 1.5 million or more fans.

Seventeen teams reported more than 2.5 million visitors, while 24 ball clubs said they had more than three million fans in attendance. Such a feat hasn't happened in a decade, MLB said.

On average, 29,295 fans attended games. In its report, the league said that 9.1-percent increase in average attendance was the "highest percentage growth in 30 years...dating back to the 1993 expansion to 28 Clubs."

Seeing games live wasn't the only way fans broke records watching the game, though. In the same release, the league said that MLB.TV recorded its most streamed season in its 21 years of operation.

There was a 14-percent increase in users watching, and fans not only saw more games (17 percent), but the percentage of games watched in their entirety went up by 17 percent, too. All of this resulted in a historic 12.7 billion minutes watched, which was a nine-percent boost over the 11.7 billion in 2022.

So what prompted this stark increase?

MLB believes it has to do with the litany of changes made to enhance the game experience. Pitch clocks were enacted to help shorten games, the shift was off defensively which made games more offensive affairs and players were encouraged to utilize their athleticism to make play more exciting.

It also didn't hurt there there were several close division and wild-card races down the stretch to keep fans tuned in, either. The Wild Card Series begins on Tuesday with the Texas Rangers visiting the Tampa Bay Rays in the afternoon.