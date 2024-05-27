Mike Tyson 'doing great' after reported medical issue on plane

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing Match Arlington Press Conference ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MAY 16: Mike Tyson speaks onstage during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing match Arlington press conference at Texas Live! on May 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix)

Mike Tyson is "doing great" following a reported medical emergency on a plane from Miami to Los Angeles, according to his representatives.

Tyson, 57 experienced the medical issue on a Sunday flight that prompted an in-flight call for a doctor and required attention from paramedics when the plane landed, In Touch Weekly reports. An unidentified eyewitness from on board the plane described the scene to the publication

“Mike had some kind of medical emergency on the plane and paramedics boarded,” the eyewitness said. “Before the paramedics arrived the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor. The message even came on everyone’s screens.“

Tyson's representatives released a statement to media on Monday addressing the report and his condition.

"Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great," the statement reads. "He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him."

Per the eyewitness account from on board the plane, passengers heard a prerecorded message over the intercom asking if there were any medical personnel on board with about 30 minutes remaining on the flight. It's not clear from the report if anyone on board responded. The eyewitness told In Touch that paramedics boarded the plane once it landed at LAX.

"They asked us to stay on the plane and landed so paramedics could enter," the eyewitness said. "[The flight attendant] said something like, ‘He’s a really important passenger so we wanna make sure he’s OK.’ I knew it was him, but I just mouthed the words ‘Mike Tyson’ and she nodded her head yes.”

There were no further details provided from the incident on the plane. Tyson's representatives didn't provide more information regarding his condition than in the initial statement.

This story will be updated.