Mike Leach, Les Miles eligible for College Football Hall of Fame after rule change

STARKVILLE, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 08: Head coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs looks on during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Davis Wade Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Mike Leach and Les Miles are among the coaches that will benefit from the National Football Foundation changing the eligibility criteria for the College Football Hall of Fame.

The NFF announced on Thursday that coaches with a winning percentage of .595 are considered eligible for induction. Previously, the requirement was for coaches to have a winning percentage of .600, which affected coaches worthy of consideration such as Leach (.596), Miles (.597) and Jackie Sherrill (.595).

In 21 seasons as a college football head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, Leach compiled a record of 158-107. He died in 2022 at the age of 61.

However, besides his winning percentage, Leach is lauded among his peers for his influence on the sport with his wide-open "Air Raid" offensive system that influenced many offenses throughout the nation.

"Mike Leach was instrumental in changing the way football is played, and has made it more enjoyable for fans and players," Leach's mentor, Hal Mumme, told <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/45375873/nff-adjusts-college-hall-fame-coaching-eligibility-criteria">ESPN's Dave Wilson</a>. "He had a huge role in that and he should be in the Hall of Fame."

Leach was Mumme's offensive coordinator and developed the "Air Raid" at Iowa Wesleyan, Valdosta State and Kentucky from 1989-98.

Miles is also affected by the Hall of Fame eligibility rules changing. Last year, he sued LSU for vacating 37 of his wins. (The NFF and NCAA were also named as defendants in the lawsuit.) The school imposed the penaltydue to recruiting violations involving alleged payments totaling nearly $200,000 to the father of offensive lineman Vadal Alexander by a former booster. Every win in which Alexander played from 2012–15 was vacated.

Losing those 37 wins dropped Miles' winning percentage from .665 (145–73) to .597 (108-73), putting him below the threshold for Hall of Fame eligibility. Miles coached at Oklahoma State, LSU and Kansas in his 18 years as a head coach. A Louisiana judge dismissed the lawsuit earlier this year.

Another coach who could benefit is Jackie Sherrill, who registered a .595 winning percentage (179-121-4) at Pittsburgh, Texas A&M and Mississippi State in a 26-year head coaching career.

Active head coaches who are now eligible if they maintain their current winning percentages are Iowa's Kirk Ferentz (216-145, .598) and West Virginia's Rich Rodriguez (190-129-2, .596).