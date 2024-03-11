Michael Pittman Jr., Colts reportedly agree to 3-year, $70 million extension

NFL: DEC 03 Colts at Titans NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 03: Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) runs with the ball during the NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts on December 3, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. (Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michael Pittman Jr. will be staying in Indianapolis as the wide receiver and the Colts have worked out a three-year extension, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The deal can reach a $71.5 million maximum value and the 26-year-old is guaranteed $46 million.

Last week, Pittman Jr. was one of eight NFL players to be given the non-exclusive franchise tag. That meant he was able to negotiate with other teams and any offer he received the Colts would have a chance to match.

With the NFL free agent market opening Monday, neither side wasted time in hammering out a deal to keep Pittman Jr. in blue and white.

During the 2023 season, Pittman Jr. had career highs in receptions (109) and receiving yards (1,152 yards) and also found the end zone four times in 16 games.

Pittman Jr., a 2020 second-round draft pick out of USC, has two 1,000-yard receiving seasons in his four-year NFL career. He's been a productive player while playing with seven quarterbacks since entering the league. His 3,662 receiving yards puts him fifth among other wide receiving from his draft class.