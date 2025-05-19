Michael Jordan jersey from Bulls' first three-peat sells for $2.6 million at auction

American basketball player Michael Jordan #23 of Chicago Bulls in action during Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls game at the Miami Arena, Miami, Florida, US, 16th March 1992. (Photo by Bongarts/Getty Images)

The 1992-93 NBA season was a historic one for Michael Jordan. The Chicago Bulls' legend led the NBA in points, steals and field-goals per game. It was a great performance, but things got even better in the playoffs.

Jordan averaged an incredible 35.1 points in 19 postseason games, leading the Bulls to their first three-peat during his tenure. Following that performance, Jordan surprisingly retired from the NBA.

For all those reasons, it should come as no surprise that a jersey worn by Jordan during that season sold for an incredible $2.6 million at auction Saturday. Heritage Auctions sold the uniform, which was featured on a Sports Illustrated cover in 1993. Sports Investors Authentication believes Jordan wore the jersey in roughly 32 games during the season.

While Jordan was excellent during the 1992-93 NBA season, it wasn't his best in the NBA. Despite his strong performance, Jordan finished third in the MVP voting, behind Charles Barkley and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Similarly, the $2.6 million price tag for the uniform — while impressive — isn't Jordan's best. A jersey Jordan wore during Game 1 of the NBA Finals in 1998 sold for a record $10.1 million in 2022. That wasn't just a record for the most expensive Jordan memorabilia ever sold, it was a record for the most expensive game-worn sports memorabilia ever sold.

Perhaps not surprisingly, Jordan also holds the record for most expensive sneakers ever sold. The sneakers he wore during the Bulls' championship-clinching games sold for the $8 million at auction in 2024.

Even in retirement, Jordan remains a legendary figure. While he's held roles within the game following his career, he's mostly laid low publicly following his retirement. That could change next NBA season, as Jordan was announced as a "special contributor" for NBC's basketball coverage.

While his game-worn clothes from his first appearance on NBC probably won't sell for millions, you can't put it past Jordan. Even though he hasn't played since 2003, he continues to find ways to break records.