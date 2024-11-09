Micah Parsons to return for Cowboys vs. Eagles on Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys are gaining Micah Parsons as they lose Dak Prescott.

Hours after it was reported the Cowboys' starting quarterback would undergo season-ending hamstring surgery, ESPN's Todd Archer reported Micah Parsons will return to the lineup after missing four games with a high ankle sprain.

Micah Parsons will make his return to the lineup Sunday against Philadelphia after missing the last four games with a high left ankle sprain, per multiple sources. He was able to get through Saturday's practice without any issues. A big return for a Cowboys defense. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 9, 2024

