Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets: How to watch the NFL Black Friday football game today

New York Jets v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 8: Quincy Williams #56 of the New York Jets warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

This week, Thursday Night Football took a brief hiatus while the NFL celebrated Thanksgiving (and kicked off Week 12 of the season) with its usual trio of games. But this Friday, the NFL is putting on its first-ever Black Friday game. Today, less than 100 days out from the 2024 Super Bowl, the NFL's inaugural Black Friday game will see an AFC East clash between the Miami Dolphins (7-3) and the New York Jets (4-6). Today's Black Friday football game will stream on Amazon Prime Video, but unlike the platform's usual weekly TNF games, the Black Friday match will be free for anyone with an Amazon account — even the free tier!

So are you ready to watch some football? Here's how to watch the NFL's first Black Friday football game this week, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch Black Friday football: Dolphins vs. Jets:

Date: Friday, Nov. 24, 2023

Pregame show time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Game time: 3 p.m. ET

Game: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

TV channel/streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Which teams are playing the Black Friday football game?

What channel is the Dolphins vs. Jets game on?

Friday's Dolphins vs. Jets game will stream totally free on Amazon Prime Video. If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, all you'll need to watch this game is a free Amazon account — no purchase or subscription necessary. You can also watch the Dolphins vs. Jets game free on Prime Video's Twitch channel.

Where to stream the Dolphins vs. Jets game?

