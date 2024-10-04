Mets advance to division series in WILD Game 3, complete ALDS & NLDS previews | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

On Thursday night, the entire baseball world tuned in to watch only the second Game 3 of the Wild Card series era and it was one that fans will never forget. The New York Mets staged one of the greatest postseason comebacks ever when Pete Alonso smashed a go-ahead three-run home run in the top of the 9th, which led to a series clinching victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman break down the thrilling series finale game before previewing what is set to be one of the more exciting divisional rounds in recent history. With the Philadelphia Phillies meeting the Mets for the first time ever in the postseason and Shohei Ohtani making his playoff debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the rival San Diego Padres, the National League will be bringing the heat.

Later, Jake and Jordan dive into the American League Division Series where the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals are set to meet in the playoffs for the first time since the 1980 ALCS, in what could be a true David vs. Goliath showdown. The guys also discuss the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers making ALDS history, becoming the first two teams from the AL Central to ever square off against each other in the postseason.

(1:33) - NYM/MIL Game 3 recap

(23:16) - Phillies vs. Mets preview

(34:33) - Dodgers vs. Padres preview

(47:28) - Yankees vs. Royals preview

(56:19) - Guardians vs. Tigers preview

