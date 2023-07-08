Megan Rapinoe announces she'll retire at end of 2023 season

FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

Megan Rapinoe, the face of the U.S. women's national team, announced Saturday that she will retire at the end of the 2023 National Women's Soccer League season, and that the 2023 Women's World Cup will be her last.

“I’ve been able to have such an incredible career, and this game has brought me all over the world and allowed me to meet so many amazing people,” Rapinoe said in a statement. “I feel incredibly grateful to have played as long as I have, to be as successful as we’ve been, and to have been a part of a generation of players who undoubtedly left the game better than they found it. To be able to play one last World Cup and one last NWSL season and go out on my own terms is incredibly special."

This story will be updated shortly.