Masters tee times: Scheffler and McIlroy lead marquee pairings at Augusta National

FedEx St. Jude Championship - Round One MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 10: Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland walk along the 18th fairway during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images) (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)

Tee times for this year's Masters have been released, and there will be several compelling matchups for Thursday and Friday's opening rounds. Past champions and potential future ones will be on the tee box together.

With rainy weather on the way, the morning/afternoon pairings take on significance. Thunderstorms are projected to hit Augusta National Thursday morning, with rain forecast for the entire day. That could give the afternoon pairings an advantage, or force them to complete their first round on Friday.

Thursday's pairings are as follows:

10:18 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas10:30 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap10:42 a.m.: Scottie Scheffer, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele10:54 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cam Smith1:24 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa1:36 p.m.: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim1:48 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala2:00 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood

Unlike some other tournaments, the Masters doesn't tend to create gimmicky matchups for the sake of some cheap attention. LIV Golf players, for instance, are scattered throughout the pairings, for instance, some with amateurs, some with lesser-known players, some with PGA Tour stars.

For a full list of tee times, click here.