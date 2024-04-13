Masters: Augusta National asked Jason Day to take off billboard sweater

Jason Day, of Australia, waves after making a putt on the 18th hole during the weather delayed first round round at the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Friday, April 12, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) (George Walker IV/AP)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — At Augusta National, green jackets are a fashion statement. Sweaters with billboard-size logos, not so much.

Jason Day drew plenty of notice Friday with his Malbon sweater, featuring a logo large enough to be read from orbit. While Twitter gleefully chirped about the dubious fashion sense — Day even earned a coveted “Art But Make It Sports” comparison — the powers-that-be at Augusta National were considerably less amused.

Day indicated after his round on Saturday that Augusta National had indeed asked him to take off the sweater, which was scripted for him before the tournament. He emerged Friday morning to finish his darkness-delayed Round 1 wearing the sweater, only to have taken it off when he showed up to the tee to begin his second round about 45 minutes later.

“Respectfully, you do that because it's all about the tournament here, and I understand that,” Day said. “I respect the tournament. That's what we're here to do is try and play and win the green jacket.”

Day’s pursuit of the green jacket will have to wait until at least 2025. He finished the afternoon at +8, well behind Scottie Scheffler. The good news is, if Day does manage to win one, he now knows what not to wear under it.