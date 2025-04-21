Mascherano & Miami survive Columbus, Portland vs. LAFC draws controversy & Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver joins | The Cooligans

By Christian Polanco,Alexis Guerreros, Yahoo Sports

Alexis Guerreros and Christian Polanco dive into a wild MLS weekend, breaking down Inter Miami's narrow win against the Columbus Crew. As unsustainable as his tactics may look, is it time to admit that Mascherano was the right head coaching hire for Miami? Elsewhere, amidst Portland vs. LAFC’s goal-packed clash, Phil Neville speaks out about refereeing and Steve Cherundolo announces he’ll leave LAFC at the end of the season.

Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver joins to share his journey from NYCFC backup to Austin FC star-starter, discuss his work with his foundation, and relive his viral “mouse incident” in Canada.

To wrap, Christian & Alexis discuss Manchester United’s disastrous season and if Man U fans really have anything to look forward to with Amorim at the helm.

(7:36) Inter Miami beats Columbus Crew in Cleveland

(18:46) Giroud scores in LAFC 3-3 draw vs. Portland

(30:22) Cherundolo to leave LAFC after season

(37:52) Luna sent off in RSL loss to Toronto

(43:10) Brad Stuver, Austin FC goalkeeper, joins

(1:11:35) Do Man U fans have anything to hope for?

