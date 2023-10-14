Mary Lou Retton makes 'remarkable' progress in pneumonia but remains in ICU, daughter says

2009 Tyson American Cup HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL - FEBRUARY 21: Mary Lou Retton, former Olympic Gold Medalist in Women's Gymnastics, looks on during the 2009 Tyson American Cup at the Sears Centre on February 21, 2009 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Mary Lou Retton has made "remarkable" progress in her fight with a rare form of pneumonia, according to her daughter.

The 1984 Olympic all-around champion has been in the ICU for more than the last week "fighting for her life," a battle that led to her family publicly requesting help via a fundraiser page. That page described Retton's pneumonia variant as "very rare" and said she was dependent on machines to breathe.

McKenna Kelley, Retton's second-oldest daughter, shared good news on Instagram Saturday, saying her mother is on the path to recovery, but remains in the ICU. She once again thanked everyone for their support.

The full statement:

We're thrilled to share some uplifting news.

Mom's progress is truly remarkable. Prayers have been felt and are being answered.

Although she remains in ICU, her path to recovery is steadily progressing. Her fighting spirit is truly shining!

Her breathing is becoming stronger, and her reliance on machines is diminishing.

Though it's a lengthy journey, witnessing these improvements is incredibly heartening! She's beginning to respond to treatments.

Once more, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for your overwhelming love and support.

Retton remains a seminal figure in U.S. Olympic history as the country's first female all-around champion in gymnastics. At 16 years old, Retton captured gold at the Soviet-boycotted 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, winning the medal in dramatic fashion with a perfect 10 vault. She also took home silver in the team and vault events and bronze in floor exercise and uneven bars.

Many members of the American public still clearly care about her, as her fundraiser page has raised more than $400,000 as of Saturday afternoon. That includes one donation of $50,000, from an account identified as Linda McIngvale, wife of Houston mattress magnate Jim McIngvale.

The fundraising page states Retton is not insured and proceeds will to her hospital bills.