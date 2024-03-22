March Madness: No. 10 Colorado holds for 102-100 thriller over Florida

Florida v Colorado INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 22: Eddie Lampkin Jr. #44 of the Colorado Buffaloes react to a shot during the first round of the 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 22, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) (Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Florida scored 100 points in Friday's NCAA tournament game. It wasn't enough.

Colorado blew a late 13-point lead then saw junior guard KJ Simpson stun the Gators with a game-winning jumper that bounced around the rim and in to secure a 102-100 thriller for the Buffaloes.

Colorado led, 94-81 with 4:30 remaining. But Florida mounted a 19-6 to tie the game on a Walter Clayton Jr. 3-pointer with 9.5 seconds remaining.

WALTER CLAYTON JR. FOR THE TIE OMG



TIED AT 100 ‼️



(via @MarchMadnessMBB)pic.twitter.com/WMKUPGXtaE — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 22, 2024

But Colorado had the last look. And Simpson took advantage. Simpson took an inbounds pass in the frontcourt with 6.1 seconds remaining. He ran to the right corner and pulled up for a jumper. The ball bounced several times around the rim before dropping in to give the Buffaloes a 102-100 lead.

Colorado gets the bounce and the win pic.twitter.com/dzEsXcaNUk — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) March 22, 2024

Florida's last-gasp heave missed, and Colorado held on for victory.