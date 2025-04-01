March Madness: Is this the greatest men's Final Four ever?

Duke forward Cooper Flagg reacts during the second half of an Elite Eight round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Alabama, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Is this the greatest Final Four ever? That's a question asked in the latest episode of the College Basketball Power Hour podcast.

Caroline Fenton, Ice Young and Jason Fitz provide five reasons why this Final Four stands above the rest.

1. Top teams in history: Since the 1996-97 season, KenPom has been ranking college basketball teams. This year, all four Final Four teams —Duke, Houston, Florida, and Auburn — rank in the top 10 in KenPom's all-time rankings. This stat encapsulates not just this season's excellence but ranks these teams among the best in the history of college basketball since 1997.

2. Coaching and team dynamics: As Jason Fitz and Ice Young highlighted, these teams are not only led by some of the best coaches in the game but also feature outstanding players who shine in critical moments. The diversity in coaching styles and philosophies between established names like Bruce Pearl and young talent like John Scheyer adds layers of intrigue to the matchups.

3. Storylines and rivalries: The dynamics between familiar foes, such as Auburn and Florida meeting for the second time this season, bring an exciting storytelling element to the Final Four.

4. Unprecedented talent: The talent pool across these teams is incredible, with each team boasting players who could be pivotal in any final moment. Players like Cooper Flagg and Walter Clayton Jr. are examples of individuals who have consistently delivered when it matters most.

5. Dramatic atmosphere: As Ice noted, the venue in San Antonio being a de facto home-like advantage for Houston adds another layer, creating what could be an electric environment if Houston makes the championship game.

In essence, this year's Final Four is not only about having four No. 1 seeds squaring off but the confluence of history, talent, coaching acumen, and an enthralling environment, making it arguably one of the greatest ever in NCAA history.

For more College Basketball Power Hour, check us out on Spotify and YouTube.