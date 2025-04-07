March Madness 2025: How to watch Florida vs. Houston, schedule, predictions and betting line for NCAA final

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 30: Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson with guard Emanuel Sharp #21 following the game against the Tennessee Volunteers during the Elite Eight round of the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 30, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/NCAA Photos/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

A March Madness champion will be crowned Monday. Florida and Houston square off Monday to cap an NCAA Tournament dominated by the favorites.

The contest promises to be a close one. Not much separates the two No. 1 seeds in the final. After a narrow comeback vs. Texas Tech, Florida surged past Auburn to punch their ticket into the national-championship game. Houston, meanwhile, pulled off a miraculous comeback vs. Duke to move to the final.

Which team will come out on top? Viewers can look forward to finding out Monday. Here's where you can watch the NCAA final — and get predictions and betting lines — as Florida and Houston battle it out.

How to watch Florida vs. Houston?

TV channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+, DirecTV, Fubo

Florida vs. Houston will air on CBS. It can also be streamed via various services, including Paramount+, DirecTV and Fubo.

Florida vs. Houston schedule, TV channel

Date: Monday, Apr. 7

Time: 8:50 p.m. ET

Location: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

The game will be played Monday at 8:50 p.m. ET. Florida and Houston will play in the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX, which is located in the Central time zone.

Florida vs. Houston betting line

Houston (+1.5) over Florida

Monday's game should be competitive. While Houston is favored to win, their margin is small. Houston is only a +1.5 favorite over Florida. Both teams enter the contest with a 35-4 record.

Florida vs. Houston expert pick, prediction

The national-championship game features two evenly-matched teams. Still, Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab believes Kelvin Sampson's Cougars have the toughness to get the job done.

Houston is one win from not having to worry about being disrespected again. Florida doesn't really have a weakness either. The Gators are good on both ends, have size and great depth, have proven a few times in this NCAA tournament that they won't be scared when they face a deficit late in a game and surely have played the type of schedule that prepared them for this moment. But in picking between two worthy teams, it's not a bad angle to assume Houston will just find a way. Sampson's Cougars have a toughness that's pretty special.

Has Houston ever won a national championship?

Despite making it to the NCAA Tournament final in 1983 and 1984, Houston has never won it all. The Cougars fell 54-52 to NC State in 1983 and 84-75 to Georgetown the following year. The Cougars made six March Madness appearances between 1987 and 2019 but never advanced past the Sweet 16.

That changed in 2021, when the team marched all the way to the Final Four. Houston has made the NCAA Tournament every year since then. Despite being a No. 1 seed in both 2023 and 2024, Houston fell in the Sweet 16 in both years. They got over that hump in 2025 and are on the verge of their first NCAA championship.

Has Florida ever won a national championship?

Monday marks the fourth time the Gators have made it all the way to the NCAA final. They failed to win it all in 2000, falling to Michigan State 89-76. Florida didn't take long to get back to the national-championship game, though. The team made it back to the final in both 2006 and 2007 and came away with wins in both years. Florida defeated UCLA 73-57 in 2006 and took down Ohio State 84-75 in 2007.

The Gators have played in the NCAA Tournament often since those championships, even reaching the Four 4 in 2014. After missing out on the tournament in 2022 and 2023, Florida returned to March Madness in 2024, but lost in the first round. The team returned much stronger in 2025 and could take home their third NCAA championship Monday night.

2025 March Madness men’s schedule:

Selection Sunday: 6 p.m. ET Sunday, March 16 on CBS

First Four: March 18-19

First round: March 20-21

Second round: March 22-23

Sweet 16: March 27-28

Elite Eight: March 29-30

Final Four: April 5 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

NCAA championship game: April 7 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

After weeks of exciting games, the NCAA Tournament ends Monday. Florida and Houston earned their spots as No. 1 seeds just three weeks ago. After outlasting the competition, one team will finally emerge as champions.