Manchester City finally breaks through in Champions League, beats Inter Milan to win first title

Manchester City's Rodrigo celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

By Henry Bushnell, Yahoo Sports

It took 68 years and 68 minutes. But finally, after decades of anonymity and years of heartbreak, on a stage that once seemed unimaginable and more recently elusive, Manchester City conquered Europe.

City won its first Champions League, and its first continental crown of any kind, with a 1-0 triumph over Inter Milan on Saturday. It labored, agonizingly, for much of the game, just as it had labored, agonizingly, for much of the 20th century. But with midnight near in Istanbul, Rodri stepped up to a loose ball at the top of the penalty area, and he, his team, his controversial club, and the entire blue half of Manchester all broke through.

After 45 minutes, this potentially lopsided game was 0-0 and advantage Inter. It had not been a tactical battle; it had been a tactical bloodbath. Pep Guardiola had been out-coached yet again in the spotlight. Inter had shut down all attacking avenues, and neutralized the City machine.

But after years of cruel luck and meltdowns in the Champions League, City flipped the script after halftime. This super team, fueled by super Abu Dhabi money, pounced on its moment.

It then survived some late scares, and one glorious Romelu Lukaku chance for Inter, to win its first European title.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!