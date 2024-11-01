Magic star Paolo Banchero out indefinitely with torn oblique

Paolo Banchero Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) brings the ball up the court against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Paolo Banchero enjoyed the first 50-point game of his career on Monday. Three days later, it's unclear when the Orlando Magic star will play again.

Banchero has been diagnosed with a torn right oblique and is out indefinitely, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. He will reportedly be re-evaluated in four to six weeks.

Just In: Orlando Magic superstar Paolo Banchero has been diagnosed with a torn right oblique and is sidelined indefinitely, sources tell ESPN. He will be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks and return to play will be based on how he responds to treatment. pic.twitter.com/hq4qh7IONa — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 1, 2024

This article will be updated with more information.