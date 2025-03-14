Luka Dončić set to miss Lakers-Nuggets game with calf, ankle injuries

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 06: Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on in the first half against the New York Knicks at Crypto.com Arena on March 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Luka Dončić will miss Friday night's Los Angeles Lakers game against the Denver Nuggets with "left calf injury management" and a right ankle sprain, the team said.

The Lakers have dropped three straight games after winning eight in a row and 14 of 16. Two of those three losses in a row have come without LeBron James, who remains out with a groin strain.

Dončić put up 45 points during Thursday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, his highest point total since the trade that sent him from Dallas to LA.

In 13 games with the Lakers, Dončić is averaging 26.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game.

The Nuggets are just ahead of the Lakers in the Western Conference standings at 42-24 with LA holding two games in-hand.

Also missing for the Lakers will be forward Rui Hachimura (left patellar tendinopathy) and center Jaxon Hayes (right knee contusion).