Luis Arráez logs 4 hits in Padres debut in 13-1 win over Diamondbacks

San Diego Padres' Luis Arraez celebrates his base hit against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) (Matt York/AP)

This is what the Padres had in mind when they dealt for Luis Arráez.

Less than 24 hours after joining the Padres in a trade from the Miami Marlins, Arráez made his debut for San Diego Saturday night. He went 4 for 6 with two runs scored and and RBI in a 13-1 win over the reigning NL champion Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arráez joined his new team and was immediately slotted into the leadoff spot as designated hitter. In his first at-bat, he roped a 1-0 Brandon Pfaadt fastball into right field for a leadoff double.

Luis Arraez doubles to leadoff the game in his first Padres at bat! pic.twitter.com/Q8xa4ppTsc — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 5, 2024

He came around to score on a Manny Machado single to give the Padres a 1-0 lead.

In his second at-bat, Arráez logged a leadoff hit again, this time with a single to left field off of Pfaadt. When he came up to the plate for a third time, the Padres had runners on the corners. Arráez slapped a Pfaadt changedup down the left field line to score Xander Bogaerts from third base to extend San Diego's lead to 3-0.

Luis causing havoc!!! pic.twitter.com/dwQOfxp5rA — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 5, 2024

Arráez the scored his fourth hit in four at-bats with another leadoff single in the seventh inning. He came around to score on a Machado double, sparking an eight-run inning that chased Pfaadt from the mound.

The Diamondbacks finally got him out later in the inning with a line-out off a fastball from reliever Bryce Jarvis. It didn't matter. By that time, the Padres were cruising with an 11-0 lead.

The Padres parted with a haul of prospects to acquired Arráez, hoping that the two-time batting champion could boost an already strong offense that entered Saturday ranked in MLB's top 10 in batting average (6th), hits (2nd), runs (2nd) and RBI (2nd). So far, so good.

A two-time All-Star, Arráez won the NL battling title with the Marlins last season (.354) and the AL batting title with the Twins in 2022 (.316). He upped his 2024 average from .299 to .315 with Saturday's outburst against Arizona.

He's one more bat for opposing pitchers to worry about in a loaded Padres lineup as San Diego improves to 17-18 in its quest to reach the postseason for the third time in five seasons.