LSU sets multiple program records in 133-44 win over McNeese State, holds Cowgirls scoreless in 2nd quarter

NCAA Womens Basketball: Virginia Tech at Louisiana State Nov 30, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Lady Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey and LSU Lady Tigers forward Angel Reese (10) watch their team against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports - 22037320 (USA TODAY USPW/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

It was a big night for LSU basketball.

The reigning NCAA champion Tigers set multiple program records Tuesday in a 133-44 win over McNeese State. The point total is the highest in program history. The 89-point margin of victory is the largest in team history. They reached the tally while attempting just eight 3-point shots.

The Tigers, as the final indicates, jumped on the Cowgirls from the opening tip. They opened a 30-12 lead in the first quarter before really pouring it on in the second. LSU held McNeese State scoreless in a 30-0 quarter to take a 62-12 advantage into halftime.

The second half was closer, but not by much. LSU outscored McNeese State by 39 after halftime and cruised to the historic victory. Each of the 10 active Tigers players scored, six of them in double figures. A pair of freshmen led the way.

First-year center Aalyah Del Rosario was the leading scorer with 27 points alongside 10 rebounds, one block and one steal. She reached her tally off the bench. Freshman guard Mikaylah Williams led starters with 26 points alongside six assists and four steals.

All-American and reigning Final Four Most Outstanding Player Angel Reese did plenty of damage as well, tallying 21 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and three assists. As a team, the Tigers shot 57.7% from the field (45 of 78) while hitting 4 of 8 3-pointers. They did a big chunk of damage at the line on a 39-of-52 effort.

On defense, they limited McNeese State to 29.1% shooting from the field and 23.8% from 3-point distance (5 of 21). The Cowgirls hit seven free throws on just 13 attempts. LSU forced 36 turnovers and held a 52-27 rebounding edge.

It was the second eye-popping score of the season for the Tigers. After a stunning opening-night loss to Colorado, LSU beat Queens University, 112-55 on Nov. 9. The Tigers have run off eight consecutive wins since including an 82-64 win over No. 9 Virginia Tech on Nov. 30. That win marked a return from a still-mysterious four-game absence for Reese that head coach Kim Mulkey chalked up to "locker-room issues."

Whatever was going on behind the scenes hasn't spilled over on the court. LSU has looked largely dominant since losing to Colorado on Nov. 6.