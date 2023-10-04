LSU safety Greg Brooks diagnosed with rare form of brain cancer

LSU safety Greg Brooks has been diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer.

Last month, Brooks underwent emergency surgery to remove a brain tumor. The surgery was successful and "there is no evidence that the cancer has spread," said Catherine O'Neal, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Our Lady of the Lake Health. However, the surgery has affected Brooks' speech and ability to communicate. He has months of rehabilitation ahead, O'Neal said.

"For the last three weeks, Greg has been recovering from an extensive surgery to remove a brain tumor that was located between his cerebellum and brainstem.Greg's speech and ability to communicate has been impacted, and although he is responsive and working daily with physical therapy, he will face months of intensive rehabilitation," O'Neal said. "The surgery was successful in removing the tumor, and there is no evidence that the cancer has spread. As he begins rehab in the coming weeks, Greg's family and care team will determine a treatment plan in collaboration with nationally recognized specialists in this specific form of brain cancer. He has a long journey ahead and will need the full support of our community behind him as he faces this battle."

Brooks played in the first two games of the season for LSU but missed the Week 3 game at Mississippi State on Sept. 16 for what coach Brian Kelly called a “medical emergency.” A few days later, Brooks’ family released a statement saying Brooks underwent emergency surgery to remove a large brain tumor. At that point, the family was still waiting for biopsy results. After testing, it was determined that Brooks had brain cancer.

Brooks is a fifth-year senior from Harvey, Louisiana, and was a starter at safety and a team captain. He spent his first three seasons and started 31 games at Arkansas before transferring to LSU ahead of the 2022 season. He quickly became one of LSU’s top defensive backs as the Tigers won the SEC West in Kelly’s first season in Baton Rouge. In all, he compiled 66 tackles, three tackles for loss and two interceptions in 2022 and then posted eight tackles and two pass breakups in his two games played this season.

“Greg has been a daily inspiration to us all,” the Brooks family said in a statement. “He fights like a Tiger each day and continues to make incremental improvements. We have a long road ahead and are appreciative of the support from our LSU family and Tiger fans. Greg has fans around the world and our phones have been ringing off the hook for the last several weeks with words of encouragement and support. Greg is a warrior! Please continue to keep No. 3, and our entire family, in your prayers.”

To help cover the expenses associated with Brooks’ medical care, the Tiger Athletic Foundation has launched The Greg Brooks Victory Fund. The fund will “offset the costs related to Greg’s care, including treatment, medicine, therapy, travel and more” and will be operated by the TAF.

“Greg is a fighter and a winner, and we believe wholeheartedly that he will conquer this battle with cancer,” said LSU president William F. Tate IV. “Victories are rarely achieved alone, which is why we’re calling on fans from around the world to rally behind The Greg Brooks Victory Fund. Your support will ensure that Greg and his family have everything they need as they embark on their journey to healing and recovery.”

LSU, now 3-2 and ranked No. 22 in the country, will head on the road to face No. 21 Missouri on Saturday. Brooks’ teammates have been wearing No. 3 helmet decals to honor him.