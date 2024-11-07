LSU to reportedly have a live tiger on the sidelines for game vs. Alabama on Saturday

Florida v LSU BATON ROUGE, LA - OCTOBER 06: LSU mascot Mike VI, a Bengal/Siberian mixed tiger, is displayed on the field before the Florida Gators take on the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on October 6, 2007 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images) (Doug Benc/Getty Images)

This weekend, No. 11 LSU will take on No. 14 Alabama in a massive SEC matchup. But LSU will reportedly have a unexpected presence on the sideline on Saturday: a live tiger.

Per multiplereports, the Tigers will have a live mascot for the first time in nearly a decade, with State Senator Bill Wheat confirming the news to the Louisiana Illuminator. The school has not had a tiger in the stadium since 2015, following the death of then-mascot Mike VI from cancer in 2016.

The return of the tiger is seemingly at the hands of Louisiana governor Jeff Landry, who said earlier this fall that he wanted to bring a live mascot back to LSU. Louisiana Surgeon General Ralph Abraham, who is a veterinarian, has also been instrumental in the operation. Per the Illuminator, Landry set up an unofficial committee to lobby LSU on the issue, involving Wheat, who is also a veterinarian.

Wheat told the Illuminator that the live mascot will not be Mike VII, the eight-year-old tiger who became the school's mascot in 2017. Mike VII lives in an enclosure across from the stadium, and has never attended an LSU football game.

Abraham had reportedly suggested bringing in a second tiger to address concerns about bringing Mike VII to a game. However, the origin of the second tiger and whether it will be taken care of by the school is currently unclear.

Mike VI, the previous mascot, was the final tiger to grace the sidelines at Tigers games. As with previous Mikes, Mike VI was placed in a trailer cage and brought to the stadium, and was occasionally provoked to roar.

Mike VII, the current mascot, was then donated from a sanctuary in Florida as a cub in 2017, according to a website run by the school, at which point the school decided to stop the game day tradition. Per the school, LSU has not bought a tiger since Mike III, and has only adopted cubs from rescue facilities.