Longtime Orioles owner Peter Angelos dies at 94

Peter Angelos, the longtime principal owner of the Baltimore Orioles, died at 94 on Saturday.

The Angelos family announced the news in a statement on social media.

"Mr. Angelos had been ill for several years, and the family thanks the doctors, nurses and caregivers who brought comfort to him in his final years," the statement read. "It was Mr. Angelos' wish to have a private burial, and the family asks for understanding as they honor that request."

