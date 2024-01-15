Lions roar, Texans stampede, Cowboys cowboy | Sunday Night Blitz

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap a wildly unpredictable start to Super Wild Card Weekend full of upsets and unexpected heroes.

The duo start off with the Sunday games and the Detroit Lions' curse-breaking victory over the Los Angeles Rams, as the Lions have provided every fan of a moribund NFL franchise with hope for the future. Earlier, the Green Bay Packers handed the Dallas Cowboys yet another devastating playoff loss, as Fitz and Frank aren't sure if Mike McCarthy OR Dak Prescott will survive the onslaught of fan pressure that's to come.

On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs got a gritty win against the Miami Dolphins, proving they're tougher than people give them credit for. The Dolphins were never able to adjust the cold and invite a lot of questions heading into the offseason. The Cleveland Browns fell to the Houston Texans 14-45, as Joe Flacco came back to Earth and C.J. Stroud asserted himself as a truly elite AFC quarterback. The Texans' one-year turnaround has been wild to watch, and they look like a team that's ready to keep it rolling deeper in the postseason.

Fitz and Frank will return to recap Monday's games on Monday night.

1:10 - Los Angeles Rams @ Detroit Lions

11:20 - Green Bay Packers @ Dallas Cowboys

26:50 - Miami Dolphins @ Kansas City Chiefs

35:20 - Cleveland Browns @ Houston Texans

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."