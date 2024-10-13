Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson carted off the field with an injury

NFL: SEP 30 Seahawks at Lions DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 30: Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) looks on from the sideline during the third quarter of an NFL Monday Night Football regular season football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Detroit Lions on September 30, 2024 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions had everything rolling on Sunday, but then had what looks like a major loss.

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit's best defensive player and a NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate, injured himself on a sack of Dak Prescott. He winced in obvious pain as he wrapped up Prescott, then stayed down. A cart came on the field for him.

The Lions led the Dallas Cowboys 34-6 at the time of Hutchinson's injury. They were on their way to improving to 4-1 and have looked like one of the best teams in the NFL. But losing Hutchinson for a while would severely impact their hopes of making the first Super Bowl in franchise history.