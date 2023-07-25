Lionel Messi expected to make first start for Inter Miami: Live updates from Leagues Cup action vs. Atlanta United

SOCCER: JUL 21 Leagues Cup - Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami CF FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - JULY 21: Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) gives a brief smile before heading for a corner kick during the Leagues Cup match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF on Friday July 21, 2023 at DRV PNK Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Just days after his thrilling Inter Miami debut saw Lionel Messi secure victory with a stoppage-time goal, the soccer superstar is expected to make his first start for his new club.

Messi and Sergio Busquets are reportedly slated to both make their starting debuts for Inter Miami Tuesday night as they take on Atlanta United in Leagues Cup play. Messi played his first game with Inter Miami on Friday, but came off the bench. He did not disappoint, though, as he thrilled the Fort Lauderdale, Florida crowd with a game-winning free kick to defeat Cruz Azul, 2-1 to open Leagues Cup play.

On Tuesday Inter Miami will take on a familiar MLS opponent in Atlanta United in their second Leagues Cup game in group stage action. A victory would secure a spot for Inter Miami in the knockout round.

Follow along here with Yahoo Sports for live updates