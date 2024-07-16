Lionel Messi to miss Inter Miami's next 2 games with ankle injury suffered in Copa América final

Lionel Messi will not play in Inter Miami's next two matches after suffering an ankle injury in the Copa América final, head coach Tata Martino said on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old Messi left the match after going down injured in the 64th minute during Argentina's 1-0 win over Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Martino said Messi will be further evaluated to determine the severity of the injury and if it would require a longer absence.

"He twisted his ankle, and the injury is present so tests are needed and wait for results," Martino said. "I've had the opportunity to see other images. There will be tests done to determine the severity of the situation. We are always informed through our kinesiologist Walter Insaurralde, who is also the kinesiologist of the national team. He is very cautious at giving a final diagnosis before results are in."

Another look at that non-contact play that led to Messi being subbed off pic.twitter.com/07OzBJjDb8 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 15, 2024

Fox's cameras caught Messi's noticeably swollen ankle as he watched the rest of the match from the bench late in the second half.

Inter Miami is set to play Toronto FC on Wednesday and Chicago Fire on Saturday at home before the MLS All-Star break. The team will then begin its Leagues Cup title defense against Mexican side Puebla on July 27.

It remains to be seen what involvement, if any, Messi will have in next week's MLS All-Star Game in Columbus, Ohio. He was one of 30 players name to the team that will go up against a best of LIGA MX team.